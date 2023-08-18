Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt





John Maytham interviews Professor Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is taking a step in the right direction as she embarks on the 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk, from Stellenbosch to Cape Agulhas, in August and October of this year.

The journey will showcase what South Africa has to offer and the history that has led the country to where we are today through several landmarks, churches and diverse communities.

The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative fighting to clear historical student debt.

Please join us as we walk together this time from Stellenbosch to Franschhoek to launch our 300km #Action4Inclusion #PilgrimageOfHope to raise R3million by 26 October as our contribution to removing student debt as a barrier to continuing and completing higher education… pic.twitter.com/ORDJuSiGAr ' Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) August 13, 2023

On Saturday 19 August, participants will be making their way to Pniel from Stellenbosch and on Sunday 20 August the walk will commence from Pniel to Franschhoek.

Each walk is 15km and 20km respectively.

The pilgrimage will continue in October with a 13-day consecutive journey.

For R600 per day, the tickets include logistical support, snacks, traditional "roosterkoek" for lunch and return transfers to the starting point.

To purchase tickets, click here.

If you'd like to contribute to the cause without embarking on the journey, donations can be made here.

It takes a village to raise a child and we're standing at the village to help the children. Professor Thuli Madonsela, Former Public Protector

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.