Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition'
Africa Melane speaks with Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of ActionSA.
The Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, previously referred to as the Moonshot pact, aims to form an alternative government to the ANC for the 2024 elections.
The seven political parties participating include the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civics Organisation.
Over the past two days the parties have been meeting to work out the details of the charter and how the power would be shared.
Beaumont says this pre-election agreement is critical as there is not much time between the end of the elections and the forming of the new government.
When we emerge from the elections a lot of the heavy lifting has to be done.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA
He adds that in these past two days they have recognised that having more parties join this charter is essential if they want to achieve a majority in the next elections.
We cannot fix South Africa in opposition.Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson - ActionSA
However, he says all the parties are in agreement that they will not work with the ANC or the EFF.
Listen to the interview above for more.
