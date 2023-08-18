How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children





Bruce Whitfield speaks with Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital

When older parents see their adult children struggling with their own personal finance, they may not realise that there are things they can do to give them a leg up.

Rather than waiting until both parents die before their children inherit, there are ways those with means can help their family while they are still alive.

Nowadays there is so much economic hardship on people, especially for those with children.

There is no way to raise children on shoestring anymore. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

One way grandparents can help is by paying for schooling for their grandchildren to take the pressure off the parents.

In addition to this, if you would like to help your children with their home loan, Ingram says you are allowed to donate up to R100 000 per person per year with no tax implications.

So, Grandad can donate R100 000 to anybody each year, and grandmother can do the same. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

No matter how many kids you have, you have only got R100 000 you can dish out before you start paying donations tax. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

However, he adds that you should only help within your means and should not put yourself in a poor financial position to help others.

Being a burden on you family late in life, that is no gift at all. Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital

