Residents have until 8pm today (SA time) to evacuate as fires rage on in Canada

18 August 2023 1:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

There's a race against time in the Yellowknife region in Canada, where residents are rushing to evacuate from wildfires.

Ray White speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including the ongoing wildfires ranging in Canada.

Canadians continue to flee their homes as the Yellowknife region experiences its worst wildfire season yet.

The only two ways out of Yellowknife are by road and air, sometimes closed because of fires further down the track, and by air, but there aren’t enough planes.

Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent

BBC News reports hundreds have also lineup up for emergency military evacuation flights.

Authorities reportedly game the regions 20,000 residents until Friday 6pm GMT (8pm South African time) to evacuate.

As of Thursday (17 August) the fire was 16km from the city.

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

RELATED: [WATCH] South African firefighters land in Canada with a heartwarming song


This article first appeared on 947 : Residents have until 8pm today (SA time) to evacuate as fires rage on in Canada




18 August 2023 1:57 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

