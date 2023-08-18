World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium?





Lester Kiewit speaks with Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist.

Tucker says that it has been a while since we have gotten a podium at a World Athletics Championships but he thinks Wayde van Niekerk is going to be our best chance to change that.

In the last few weeks Van Niekerk has been hit his personal bests despite being out of action for multiple seasons after an ACL injury during a touch rugby game.

Tucker says that this is a common injury for football and rugby players, but it is not seen with 400m athletes like Van Niekerk.

They entered uncharted territory back when that injury happened. Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

He would have had to go into that with no confidence at all that he was going to get back to level he was at when he won that Olympic gold medal in Rio. Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

Wayde van Niekerk speaks about his injury and recovery process during a press briefing in Johannesburg on 28 February 2019. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

He adds that while Van Niekerk is at his seasons best, it is not quite like he was in Rio.

Tucker believes another promising medal chances will come from our relay team.

