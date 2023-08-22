How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with tomorrow in mind

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Cavendish Square informal traders benefit from upgrade ahead of festive period Mall owners Old Mutual Property says the upgrades will signal a new beginning for Cavendish Square Claremont Traders Association.
Dog fighting suspect arrested after being nabbed by Hanover Park residents Warning, some may find the images disturbing.
[LISTEN] What is 'virtual wheeling' and how will it impact our energy sector? Plans are being put in place to legalise and regulate third party electricity traders who put power sellers and buyers together.
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton.
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships.
Multi-party charter: Who's the boss? Well, maybe not John Steenhuisen Seven political parties are signed up to the pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa (aka Moonshot Pact).
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.
Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn Profit fell to R3 billion for the six months to end-June, while interim dividend was cut to R10 per share, down from R60 per share...
Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023 An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group.
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month.
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women? Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants.
[WATCH] Dog chomps passport, grounding groom for destination wedding After chewing some of the groom's passport, will he make it to the altar?
[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win...
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup? Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this questi...
VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes SAFA's referees committee chairperson, Victor Gomes, says the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final but...
Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January! With reviews like, 'one of the best African live performances ever' from Dozi and other local stars, you won't want to miss this.
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer.
It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two Rihanna reportedly gave birth to another baby boy.
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it! UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day.
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia.
Americans between 35 and 50 are binge-drinking and smoking weed more than ever Middle aged Americans are reportedly drinking and smoking marijuana at record high levels.
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections.
Zimbabwe's president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term.
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia.
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i...
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener.
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert.
How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with tomorrow in mind

How Audi Assured helps you finance your vehicle with tomorrow in mind

Aiming to bring a better sense of confidence and comfort to Audi customers, the luxury car brand offers a flexible vehicle finance solution called Audi Assured. This finance option ensures you remain in control every step of the way by giving you the freedom to choose the kilometres you anticipate driving each year and the monthly finance term that suits you.

Learning more about this solution, John Maytham hosts Asif Hoosen, Audi South Africa’s Head of Retail, Planning, and Supply Chain, on The Afternoon Drive. They break down how consumers can make the most of this solution and how it differs from other vehicle finance options.

Listen to the full interview below.

“What Audi Assured aims to do is protect consumers against the excessive impact of depreciation,” says Hoosen. He also explains how Audi Assured can protect consumers against market volatility, particularly in the used car market, where market values are often determined by inflation, vehicle oversupply, and other factors that are out of the consumer’s control.

“We feel like we need to progress this topic of finance in the interests of consumers.”

Asif Hoosen, Head: Retail, Planning, and Supply Chain, Audi South Africa

Some key benefits of Audi Assured include:

  • Drive a new Audi more often.
  • Peace of mind vehicle ownership.
  • Guaranteed future value at the end of contract period.
  • Agreed flexible mileage limit.
  • Three end-of-term options: Trade-in, Retain, and Return

The Audi Assured finance option is available on various Audi models purchased from any Audi dealership countrywide and financed through Audi Financial Services. By safeguarding the future value of your vehicle, you can be confident that your investment is protected, allowing you to have continuous peace of mind throughout your finance contract.

Check out the list of vehicles available and learn more about Audi Assured here.




