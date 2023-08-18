Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert

18 August 2023 2:30 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene? Dating coach Leigh Joy shares some advice.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to dating coach Leigh Joy about how single people can rejoin the dating scene and ensure they are dating fit.

Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene?

It's important to make sure you are spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and physically ready, Joy says.

We can’t pour from an empty cup.

Leigh Joy, dating coach

This means taking time for yourself to heal post break up.

Whether it is a divorce or a normal relationship, any breakup can be painful and it can take a lot out of you mentally and emotionally.

You need to take that time to take inventory of your feelings and find yourself again in order to heal and nurture, says Joy.

It is especially important to have boundaries with yourself, take time out to heal, and really start to love your own company again.

Leigh Joy, dating coach

Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert




18 August 2023 2:30 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

