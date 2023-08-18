Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to dating coach Leigh Joy about how single people can rejoin the dating scene and ensure they are dating fit.
Single or divorced and looking to get back into the dating scene?
It's important to make sure you are spiritually, emotionally, intellectually, and physically ready, Joy says.
We can’t pour from an empty cup.Leigh Joy, dating coach
This means taking time for yourself to heal post break up.
Whether it is a divorce or a normal relationship, any breakup can be painful and it can take a lot out of you mentally and emotionally.
You need to take that time to take inventory of your feelings and find yourself again in order to heal and nurture, says Joy.
It is especially important to have boundaries with yourself, take time out to heal, and really start to love your own company again.Leigh Joy, dating coach
Scroll above to listen to the in-depth discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Take time to heal before jumping back into the dating scene, says expert
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mimagephotography/mimagephotography1503/mimagephotography150300180/37338078-portrait-of-a-happy-african-american-man-with-arms-outstretched-by-the-beach.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!
SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner.Read More
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?
According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO!Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend?Read More
Manage PCOS by changing your lifestyle
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practicing healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Sara-Jayne speaks to Omy Naidoo is a registered dietician and founder of Nutrition Wellness Dieticians about diet and PCOS.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children
As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.Read More
Twelve-year-old investment whizz shares tips for saving towards your retirement
It's never too late (or too early) to start saving towards your retirement!Read More
Get involved... the Matric Thrift movement is changing lives in our communities
Kelly Morkel founded Matric Thrift movement as an outreach to give back to community and those in need of matric attire.Read More
Is climate change a reason not to have kids?
The environmental burden of having a child might make people reconsider becoming parents, but the issue is more complex than that.Read More