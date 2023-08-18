Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
Amy MacIver speaks with Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
Santaco sought an urgent interdict to compel the City to release recently impounded taxis.
This came after the City and Santaco reached an agreement to bring an end to the Western Cape taxi strike.
The City argued that the application constituted an abuse of process and denied that they had acted unlawfully when impounded the taxis.
Hill-Lewis says they were confident in their legal position and are pleased with the outcome from the court.
He adds that there has been a significant amount of misinformation on what has been agreed and court also ruled that what was agreed on could be made an official order of court.
Our position has always been that we are going strictly enforce the law especially as it relates to anything that affects the safety of commuters.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Listen to the interview above for more.
