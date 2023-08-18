Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
John Perlman speaks with Chris Maroleng, CEO of Good Governance Africa (skip to 2:02)
Maroleng and his team were kicked out of Zimbabwe after two days, despite reportedly being given permission to be in the country by the Zimbabwean embassy in Pretoria.
He posted on social media that he was illegally ejected from the country and claims that he and his team were not given any written notice to show they had violated the Immigration Act or any other laws.
Our illegal ejection from Zimbabwe cannot be justified as a lawful deportation. We were not provided with a formal written notification of the Immigration Act violation, nor were we informed of any other laws violated.' Chris Maroleng (@ChrisMaroleng) August 18, 2023
Maroleng was doing work in Zimbabwe to do research and assess the fairness of the pending election.
He says that they new this would be a challenging mission but did not have any negative engagements with immigration officials when arriving in the country.
However, after two days when they were at their hotel three immigration officials approached them saying they were doing routine immigration checks and the group needed to present themselves to immigration officers in downtown Bulawayo.
We complied… we were asked a number of questions in what appeared to be an interrogation.Chris Maroleng, CEO - Good Governance Africa
Shortly after this the officers told them they had been instructed to deport Maroleng and his team with immediate effect.
Even today as I sit here, I cannot tell you what our fault was.Chris Maroleng, CEO - Good Governance Africa
Maroleng says he thinks this is a part of greater pattern and the Zimbabwean government is acting in an autocratic fashion because they have something to hide.
The Zimbabwean tyrannical government, led by the autocratic ZANU-PF regime are afraid they will be exposed, that this election will be seen by the international community to be not legitimate and certainly an expression of the will of the people.Chris Maroleng, CEO - Good Governance Africa
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
