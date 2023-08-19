Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
- Confident by the Heels Movement
- Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing with Marianne Thamm
- High School Jam
Get ready for some fun entertainment when the Heels Movement's Confident Heels Showcase takes place at Bergvliet High School on Saturday (19 August 2023) at 7pm.
The showcase is dedicated to the celebration of women in all phases of their lives.
There will be special guests, belly dancing, a salsa dance show, pole dancing, burlesque performances and so much more.
The Heels Movement describes itself as “a safe space and mindful community that aspires to build or rebuild self-confidence. One hair flip at a time!"
Their goal is "to help build and rebuild self-esteem, to change the way we view ourselves, our bodies and others, while nurturing that ALL important inner dialogue."
For bookings, email events@enerchi.co.za
Round of Applause - South Africa Still Standing with Marianne Thamm is currently on at the Baxter Theatre.
After 12 years, the veteran investigative journalist, columnist, author, satirist and stand-up comedian, has made her return to the Baxter stage.
"Join the outspoken and respected commentator for an evening of conversation and comedy, celebrating the strengths of South Africa’s democracy as she looks at South Africa’s recent past and how and why we are still standing. Get ready for 2024 when things can only get better."
Click here to book your tickets.
The Cape's favourite High School Musical event is back!
The High School Jam (HSJ) will be taking place on Saturday (19 August 2023) from 10am to 8pm at Grand Arena, GrandWest.
Ten high schools and more than 1000 teenage performers form part of the event.
"The ultimate objective of HSJ is to unite teenagers, schools and communities through music, entertainment and performance on a world-class stage such as the Grand Arena. Simultaneously the teenagers develop self-esteem and self-belief through the support and mentorship of producers, choreographers, facilitators and industry specialists."
"This year we are doing it DIFFERENT and instead of competing against each other our teens and schools are UNITING, INSPIRING and celebrating WITH EACH OTHER with the vision of reigniting and uplifting youth and communities."
Here's a look at the programme:
-
10h00 BAAP (Collaboration non-music focus schools - Bridgetown High , Athlone High, Athlone School for the Blind, Peakview High)
-
11h00 BELHAR HIGH SCHOOL
-
12h00 FAIRBAIRN COLLEGE
-
13h00 CEDAR HIGH SCHOOL
-
14h00 ELSIES RIVER HIGH SCHOOL
-
15h00 MUIZENBERG HIGH SCHOOL
-
16h00 MILNERTON HIGH SCHOOL
-
17h00 PORTLAND HIGH SCHOOL
-
18h00 PAROW HIGH SCHOOL
-
19h00 PAREL VALLEI HIGH SCHOOL
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Grand Arena ticket office in the Welcome Centre at a cost of R80.
Scroll up to listen to more details about the above mentioned events.
