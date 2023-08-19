Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings at the Senzo Meyiwa trial wrapped up on a tense note on Friday after defence lawyers tried to discredit forensic evidence.
This as forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014.
He was the first forensic officer to arrive at the scene to collect evidence and piece together how Meyiwa was shot in what’s believed to be a home invasion.
While it’s understood a gun was fired during a scuffle with two alleged intruders, some of the circumstances leading to the murder remain unclear.
“Based on my reconstruction of the crime scene, my inference is that the deceased [Meyiwa] could have had his back to the kitchen door, somewhere towards the centre of the kitchen," said Mosia.
Mosia also previously told the court that he believes two shots were fired from a revolver.
ALSO READ:
- Thabo Mosia's investigation into Meyiwa murder scene limited to witness accounts
- Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: State reveals plan to link gun to one of the accused
- Gunpowder residue tests not done on people in the house with Meyiwa, court told
Defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo pressed Mosia on his testimony but Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng interjected.
Nxumalo: "It did not occur to you that the bullet might have ricocheted and landed elsewhere?"
Mokgoatlheng: "His evidence is very clear. He says ‘look, I don’t have expertise in that field. There are persons who are trained, like ballistic experts who even reconstruct scene’. Let’s just do this case properly. You are cross-examining a forensic gatherer like you are cross-examining a ballistic expert. So you can cross-examine the whole day but his evidence in the final analysis is that he’s not a ballistic expert."
#SenzoMeyiwaTrial | Nxumalo: You testified that you believed that the bullet projectile that hit the kitchen door might have fallen between the door panels. Did it not occur to you that it may have ricocheted and landed elsewhere.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 18, 2023
Mosia: Ballistic experts might be able to answer
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Source : Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More