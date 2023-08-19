Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit





The Black Mambas celebrate their 10th anniversary Photo: Black Mambas/Facebook

They're known as the 'Black Mambas' - an all-women anti-poaching unit based at a private nature reserve in the Greater Kruger area.

Breaking barriers for women in conservation, these young African women patrol 20,000 hectares of spanning the Greater Kruger National Park.

Kruger is home to the largest population of rhino in the world, but it's also a haven for poaching.

The Black Mambas was established in 2013 by Craig Spencer of Transfontier Africa after an elephant was attacked by poachers.

There was a belief that women from the local community can play a more active role in protecting their environment.

The Mambas are trained to find and remove snares, before animals are trapped in them.

Through their leadership and passion, these woman are a given a voice in the field of wildlife and rhino conservation.

The Black Mambas have achieved a 63% reduction in poaching incidents in their area of operation since being formed.

And this year, they're celebrating their 10th anniversary year.

We've put our boots on the ground removing all the snares. I remember us finding the snares of different poachers groups coming in for bush meat. We've destroyed so many poachers camps. For the past ten years, the Black Mambas have won 10 years for making sure those iconic animals are safe in the Oliphant West game reserve. Leitah Mkhabela, Black Mamba's supervisor

These powerful women walk 20km every day, monitoring the perimeter fences for signs of incursions.

The Black Mambas are supported by the armed patrol units if signs of poaching activity is discovered.

The surprising thing about the Mambas is that they've been able to make a dent in the fight against rhino poaching without the use of guns.

We value all life, not just animals. Because the reserve is close to the community where most of the mambas live, it's very possible that we can shoot someone from the community. Then we have to go back to an angry community and children, who believe we killed their parents who are trying to put food in their mouth. Imagine the trauma we would go through if we carried guns. Imagine having to tell my children when I retire that I killed someone. Tsakane Nxumalo, Sergeant

The Black Mambas are also involved in conservation education for more than 2000 children from local schools through their thriving Bush Babies outreach programme.

One thing I've learnt is that when you teach a child from a young age, they grow up with what you're teaching them and go home to tell their parents. If you're a parent that's poaching, The children are also going with bush grannies, where they gain more knowledge from these grannies. Tsakane Nxumalo, Sergeant

