Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music





SA musician Daylin Sass returns to the stage this September, with the second instalment of his production – Daylin Sass Live II - as a continued tribute to his late mother.

The show, which was first performed last year honours Sass’s late mother who passed away in April 2022.

It will take place at Roxy Revue Bar at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

Sass credits his family with his love for music as he grew up singing in the church choir.

His family had a love for classical music, which had a great impact on his musicality.

My earliest memory was singing "Think Twice" by Celine Dion at my creche graduation. Daylin Sass, singer

I love searching on Spotify for new artists. I'm a huge Alex Isely fan and H.E.R fan. I love R&B and anything that's fresh and good on the ear. Daylin Sass, singer

Sass's latest show is deeply personal to him.

He says he conceptualised the production at a time that was very difficult for him emotionally as an artist and human being.

For five months, I grieved and felt my emotions. I didn't want to step onto a stage and not give everyone 100% of me as an artist. Daylin Sass, singer

Five months after my mother's death, my fiance and I thought about how I'd come back to music. Daylin Sass Live was born and the entire show is about loss, gain and love. I lost my mom and I gained an angel Daylin Sass, singer

The show takes place on Saturday 9 September at Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.

Tickets cost R190 via www.quicket.co.za.

