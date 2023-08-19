Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music
SA musician Daylin Sass returns to the stage this September, with the second instalment of his production – Daylin Sass Live II - as a continued tribute to his late mother.
The show, which was first performed last year honours Sass’s late mother who passed away in April 2022.
It will take place at Roxy Revue Bar at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.
Sass credits his family with his love for music as he grew up singing in the church choir.
His family had a love for classical music, which had a great impact on his musicality.
My earliest memory was singing "Think Twice" by Celine Dion at my creche graduation.Daylin Sass, singer
I love searching on Spotify for new artists. I'm a huge Alex Isely fan and H.E.R fan. I love R&B and anything that's fresh and good on the ear.Daylin Sass, singer
Sass's latest show is deeply personal to him.
He says he conceptualised the production at a time that was very difficult for him emotionally as an artist and human being.
For five months, I grieved and felt my emotions. I didn't want to step onto a stage and not give everyone 100% of me as an artist.Daylin Sass, singer
Five months after my mother's death, my fiance and I thought about how I'd come back to music. Daylin Sass Live was born and the entire show is about loss, gain and love. I lost my mom and I gained an angelDaylin Sass, singer
The show takes place on Saturday 9 September at Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World.
Tickets cost R190 via www.quicket.co.za.
Scroll up for the conversation.
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals
Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.Read More
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name
A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.Read More
US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue
It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release.Read More
Bradley Cooper accused of anti-Semitism for wearing prosthetic nose for film
Bradley Cooper is set to play Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic but people are accusing the star of anti-Semitism.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA: Dad plays C-SHARP for R14 050 to buy son his dream piano
It was an episode filled with anticipation, but finally, Bhekii took the deal, walking away with R14 050 for his son!Read More
[WATCH] Social media users left in stitches as SAPS training video goes viral
"This is so funny. Looks like a scene from Police Academy," said one social media user.Read More