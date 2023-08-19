'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a bold claim that South Africa’s energy crisis will be resolved by 2024.
Ramaphosa was speaking to media on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC) national working committee (NWC) meeting at the Turffontein racecourse on Saturday.
ALSO READ:
- Ramaphosa: Fixing SOEs crucial to decreasing SA's unemployment
- Power crisis hampered by deteriorating infrastructure, say energy experts
The president said rolling power cuts that have plagued the country in recent years have had far-reaching consequences on every sector in the country.
Ramaphosa said the measures that government has put in place to deal with load shedding are starting to bear fruit.
“Energy has been a great drawback to us but we are working on it and we are certain that by 2024, the energy crisis will be over as we are ramping up more and more generation of energy. And now we have to attend to the transmission so government is not sleeping on the job, government is busy.”
[WATCH] President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a bold claim that the country’s energy crisis will be resolved by the end of this year.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 19, 2023
“We are certain that by 2024 the energy crisis will be over as we are ramping up more and more generation of energy,” he said. TCG pic.twitter.com/0NFw5ra3DF
This article first appeared on EWN : 'We are certain that by 2024, SA's energy crisis will be over', says Ramaphosa
More from Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
SANParks Week is coming in September!
SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Meet the Black Mambas, SA's female anti-poaching unit
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to two members of the Black Mambas, SA's only female anti-poaching unitRead More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers try to discredit forensic evidence
Forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed.Read More
Zim govt 'afraid they'll be exposed,' says Chris Maroleng after being deported
Chris Maroleng and his team were deported from Zimbabwe ahead of the general elections on Wednesday.Read More
Court dismisses Santaco's application for City to release impounded taxis
The High Court has dismissed an application from Santaco to get the City of Cape Town to release its recently impounded taxis.Read More
Thuli Madonsela embarks on 300km Pilgrimage of Hope walk to settle student debt
The aim is to raise R3 million for #Action4Inclusion, a Stellenbosch University initiative aimed at clearing student debt.Read More