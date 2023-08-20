Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!





Woolworths TASTE magazine, has unveiled a standalone special edition, in the form of a cookbook designed to stop load-shedding from ruining your dinner. Featuring 89 recipes it will help you navigate those evening power cuts with smart cooking strategies.

Featuring recipes by TASTE favourites Abigail Donnelly, Khanya Mzongwana, Hannah Lewry and Philippa Cheifitz, the cookbook will be sold exclusively at Woolworths until the end of October 2023.

We listened to our customers and readers asking for help during load-shedding. We can't assume everyone has gas so we've looked at different methods like the Wonder Bag, the airfryer and the 'skottel' for braai. So we have different chapters for how to prep and for fast cooking. Abigail Donnelly, Woolworths Taste author

The cookbook features: -meals you can have on the table in under 30 minutes -the reluctant cook’s strategy, includes meals that can be assembled using Woolies’ freezer and pantry staples, with or without prepared products. -one pan options with minimal components and limited washing up. -the planner’s chapter which looks at prepping or cooking parts of your dish in advance, perhaps using tools such as a Wonderbag or a slow cooker. -and the braai section is aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, as most of the recipes can also be cooked on a gas stove or burner.

The recipe book costs R100.

Scroll up for the full conversation.