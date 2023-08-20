Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
Do you fancy yourself as the next Cece Winans or Kirk Franklin?
If you have a good pair of pipes, Cape Town Gospel Choir is holding auditions for new members on Saturday 2 September.
The choir was forced to take a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic but is now relaunching after having secured some funding.
Phil Robinson, director of the South African Youth Choir, will be taking over as choir director and Colin Peckham as artistic director.
Some individual donors have pledged some funding for a rehearsal space. The space we used to have was in Pinelands which is so central, particularly for those who rely public transport. We have members of Gugulethu and Khayelitsha and everywhere in between.Colin Peckham, artistic director
That's why it took us so long to relaunch again because we had to find a place reasonably priced and that's central. So we now have the Mowbray Presbyterian church.Colin Peckham, artistic director
While gospel is a broad genre, the Cape Town Gospel Choir's repertoire leans towards US based gospel.
The choir is now looking to showcase new music and it's hoped Phil Robinson will bring his years of expertise to teach African gospel.
The choir provides a wonderful opportunity for singers to learn and perform at the highest levels.
We joined together with the Tygerberg city choir, Gugulethu Tenors and the Cape Town Philemonic. So there's been lots of little events and some big showpieces. And we're hoping to repeat this in the coming year.Colin Peckham, artistic director
Anyone wishing to join the choir should email choir@ctgc.org.za
Scroll up to listen.
