On average, we take 10 000 steps a day! Here's how to take care of tired feet

Streaming issues? Report here
untitled-designpng untitled-designpng
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town! The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff... 20 August 2023 12:46 PM
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice! SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent. 20 August 2023 11:47 AM
SANParks Week is coming in September! SA National Parks Week will be hosted from 16 to 24 September 2023. 20 August 2023 9:25 AM
View all Local
Cheryl Carolus on corruption, active citizenry and Boesak as UDF marks 40 years The United Democratic Front was the coming together of over 400 organisations who took a stand against apartheid South Africa duri... 20 August 2023 9:48 AM
Unpacking the Multi-Party Charter: 'We cannot fix South Africa in opposition' Seven political parties are participating in a pre-election agreement, the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa. 18 August 2023 12:55 PM
President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton The countdown to the 15th Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (Brics) summit is on. 18 August 2023 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere. 18 August 2023 12:24 PM
View all Business
Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you! SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedd... 20 August 2023 11:04 AM
Can you be a parent and a friend to your child? According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO! 19 August 2023 2:04 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Looking for ideas on how to make the most of your weekend? 19 August 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swa... 19 August 2023 8:26 AM
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am." 18 August 2023 2:23 PM
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium? The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest. 18 August 2023 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition,... 20 August 2023 1:51 PM
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother. 19 August 2023 12:50 PM
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter. 19 August 2023 12:02 PM
View all Entertainment
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
[WATCH] Churches set alight and homes vandalised in 'blasphemy' protest Police have confirmed that more than 100 protestors have been detained after four churches were set alight in Pakistan. 17 August 2023 12:44 PM
Russia 'grasped opportunity to support coup leaders' in Niger Oil and uranium rich Niger is strategically significant for the United States, China, Europe, AND Russia. 17 August 2023 11:21 AM
View all World
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
Scientists accidentally discover bacteria that can cure Malaria This ground-breaking discovery could save thousands of lives. 8 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

On average, we take 10 000 steps a day! Here's how to take care of tired feet

20 August 2023 11:41 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Tips on how to take care of tired and sore feet

Our feet are said to be one of the most overworked and under-appreciated parts of the human body.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Podiatrist from Podiatry Association of SA, Dr Nelfrie Kemp.

Did you know that it's estimated that on average, we take 8000 to 10 000 steps a day?

Our feet have been described as one of the most overworked and under-appreciated parts of the human body.

Picture: Pixabay/WOKANDAPIX
Picture: Pixabay/WOKANDAPIX

Kemp says the best thing to do to help with painful feet is to take your shoes and socks off and let your feet relax and air.

She adds that it will also be good to give your feet a soak in lukewarm water with some Epsom salts to ease the muscles and then give your feet a massage.

Kemp explains that before taking on any activities that involve walking or running, you should cut your toenails.

She also advises that you make sure your shoes suit the activity you're going to take part in.

It's very important to walk with short toenails..it can cause ingrown toenails and problems. Make sure you have the right shoes - it's your most important piece of equipment when you do walks or runs.

Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatrist - Podiatry Association of SA

Here's a list of ways to relieve tired and sore feet

  • Elevate your feet for 15-20 minutes

  • Soak your feet in warm water or warm a towel with hot water and wrap it around your feet and legs

  • Massage your feet or have someone massage your feet for you

  • Exercise your feet, as it can help to keep them healthy – it tones muscles, helps to strengthen the arches and stimulates blood circulation.

  • Wear Orthotic insoles in your shoes

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : On average, we take 10 000 steps a day! Here's how to take care of tired feet




20 August 2023 11:41 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Tips on how to take care of tired and sore feet

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: Pixabay/@Miller_Eszter

Psoriasis Awareness Month: The painful skin disease affects millions worldwide

19 August 2023 12:50 PM

Psoriasis is a chronic skin disease that often causes a rash that has itchy scaly patches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

Health funder wellness programme pie: Are small gyms knowingly being excluded?

19 August 2023 10:55 AM

"About 20 years ago, Discovery Vitality decided to subsidise gym memberships and they partnered up with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness. But they won't allow any other gym to partake in the subsidy scheme."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A combination of drug therapies that could help the fight against multidrug-resistant tuberculosis is being investigated by the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and TB Alliance. Picture: TB Alliance

Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines

22 July 2023 10:24 AM

The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US

19 July 2023 10:09 AM

The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Research leaders at the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) have set out to gauge the safety and efficacy of using antibodies of COVID-19 patients who’ve recovered, to treat those currently hospitalised with moderate to severe forms of the disease. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News.

Is new 'blood washing' treatment giving false hope to those with long Covid?

18 July 2023 3:20 PM

As of yet, there is no evidence to prove that blood washing successfully treats long Covid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Psychedelic therapy: It’s more than just a ‘trip’

16 July 2023 8:51 AM

Psychedelic compounds are said to help with depression, anxiety and trauma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sleep Disturbances: ‘Sleep deprivation has become the norm for many people’

15 July 2023 1:21 PM

“When you don't get enough sleep, it means you are not getting enough repair and replenishments in your body.”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © Sorapop Udomsri/ 123rf.com

Go AWOL... at this affordable outdoor fitness experience

12 July 2023 11:21 AM

Anton Slabbert, a fitness instructor at AWOL (A Way of Life) speaks about this outdoor fitness experience based in Camps Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ground-Breaking Gynaecological Device FlexiGyn/ Youtube: Chris K

[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device

11 July 2023 4:23 PM

The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer

9 July 2023 9:55 AM

A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Analyst doubts Multi-Party Charter for SA can secure more than 50% of vote

Politics

[WATCH] Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Anti-apartheid activists implore youth to protect SA's critical infrastructure

20 August 2023 6:47 PM

IFP Youth Brigade 'jumped the gun' with anti-coalition letter, says party

20 August 2023 5:53 PM

BRICS growth evidence of 'multipolarity' of the times, says Ramaphosa

20 August 2023 3:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA