On average, we take 10 000 steps a day! Here's how to take care of tired feet





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Podiatrist from Podiatry Association of SA, Dr Nelfrie Kemp.

Did you know that it's estimated that on average, we take 8000 to 10 000 steps a day?

Our feet have been described as one of the most overworked and under-appreciated parts of the human body.

Picture: Pixabay/WOKANDAPIX

Kemp says the best thing to do to help with painful feet is to take your shoes and socks off and let your feet relax and air.

She adds that it will also be good to give your feet a soak in lukewarm water with some Epsom salts to ease the muscles and then give your feet a massage.

Kemp explains that before taking on any activities that involve walking or running, you should cut your toenails.

She also advises that you make sure your shoes suit the activity you're going to take part in.

It's very important to walk with short toenails..it can cause ingrown toenails and problems. Make sure you have the right shoes - it's your most important piece of equipment when you do walks or runs. Dr Nelfrie Kemp, Podiatrist - Podiatry Association of SA

Here's a list of ways to relieve tired and sore feet

Elevate your feet for 15-20 minutes

Soak your feet in warm water or warm a towel with hot water and wrap it around your feet and legs

Massage your feet or have someone massage your feet for you

Exercise your feet, as it can help to keep them healthy – it tones muscles, helps to strengthen the arches and stimulates blood circulation.

Wear Orthotic insoles in your shoes

