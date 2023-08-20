Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
American football is headed for a takeover of Africa.
If you like the thrill of fast paced athleticism, ball skill, and strategy, get ready for one of the most popular sports leagues in the world - the NFL.
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.
The NFL are on a massive drive to grow the game across the continent.
The ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’, an immersive American Football event for fans in South Africa, will take place on Saturday, 16 September at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
The event will give local fans the full NFL experience, from testing their skills through interactive NFL football and NFL Flag activities, to learning more about the history of the League.
Fans will also be able to sample American cuisine and will have the opportunity to check out authentic NFL merchandise, in an American football takeover.
An NFL Viewing Party, in collaboration with ESPN Africa, will take place on Sunday, 17 September, at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre to close off the weekend. NFL Legends such as Osi Umenyiora, the former New York Giants defensive end and two-time Super Bowl winner are among the big names.
He will be joined by South Africa’s own NFL Legend Gary Anderson – who played in the NFL for 23 seasons – in addition to NFL veteran Kenny Stills.
It will be exciting to see the NFL in South Africa this September, in what promises to be a brilliant showcase of American Football in Cape Town for fans to enjoy.Osi Umenyiora, former New York Giants
We’re thrilled to bring the game closer to South African fans and build excitement for the NFL throughout the country. Fans – get ready, this is just the beginning! The NFL will see you in September.Osi Umenyiora, former New York Giants
Fans can sign up for tickets, free of charge, to attend the ‘NFL Experience: Cape Town’ by visiting https://nflfanexperience.co.za/.
You can also register for tickets onsite on the day of the event.
