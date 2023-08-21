Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy
JOHANNESBURG - With just hours before the official start of the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sought to defend the country’s participation, as he makes an argument for the expansion of the bloc.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on the upcoming summit and the country’s foreign policy on Sunday night.
He said the world had become increasingly complex and fractured, warning that multilateralism was being replaced by the actions of different power blocs.
Over 20 countries, including Iran, Cuba, Argentina, Sudan and Saudi Arabia have applied to join BRICS.
In what seems like an attempt to allay jitters ahead of this week’s BRICS Summit, President Ramaphosa has painstakingly explained both the history and current objectives of the country’s foreign policy.
During Sunday night’s address, he emphasised South Africa’s commitment to a policy of non-alignment.
"We have resisted pressure to align ourselves with any one of the global powers or with influential blocs of nations."
Throughout the address, he listed the many countries, who in some instances were opposed to one another, as strategic partners, with the potential to contribute to South Africa’s growth.
Ramaphosa also tried to explain South Africa’s role in a world that he said had become increasingly polarised into competing camps.
"Multilateralism is being replaced by the actions of different power blocs, all of which we trade with, invest with, and whose technology we use."
The president said that more than 30 heads of state would be in the country this week.
The BRICS Summit kicks off on Tuesday and will wrap on Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy
