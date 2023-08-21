[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips
Spain won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday (20 August) but their victory celebrations were somewhat marred by the president of Spain's football federation's "inappropriate" behaviour.
Luis Rubiales is coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s 1-0 victory over England in the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday night.
Rubiales kissed Hermoso on stage during the official post-match ceremony which was captured on camera; the moment prompted outrage on social media.
Online users are calling Rubiales' behaviour inappropriate with some claiming that this was sexual assault.
On social media, Spanish TV presenter Claudya Carolina said Rubiales’ actions were “unpresentable” and “excessive”.
Watch the moment below:
Hermoso later said on a live stream that she “did not enjoy that". She later updated her comment saying it was a "mutual gesture."
It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings, said Hermoso in comments given to AFP by the Spanish Federation.
The president and I have a great relationship. His behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.Jenni Hermoso
Some online users asked if Rubiales would have kissed male players like this.
This story should read ‘Spanish FA president sexually assaults Hermoso’ lets not pretend it’s anything different https://t.co/kTTiZmUw1E' sophie (@sapphospickle) August 20, 2023
why the fuck isnt this a bigger thing in the media coverage? The fucking president of the Spanish federation kissed a player on the fucking mouth for no fucking reason?' kat 🦋 (@KitKatsChitChat) August 20, 2023
Why did he do it? Because he is a man with power cause men can do anything as it seems. This is so disgusting pic.twitter.com/qHyhx2Hkyn
Prince William, President of the British FA, being hugged consensually whilst attending the Women’s Euros win last year. Followed by the Spanish President of the FA in the middle of sexually assaulting a player yesterday.' Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) August 21, 2023
I know who I’m a fan of.#PrinceWilliamIsAKing pic.twitter.com/pVTLvgfo6K
Jenni Hermoso was essentially sexually assaulted, live broadcasted on television, by the President of the Spanish FA.' kris 🤙🏼⚽️ (@Kristance77) August 20, 2023
If you need more evidence of the corruption of said federation, watch and see what happens from here.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuVcR_A1zbY
More from Sport
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup
In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen. Moodie has impressed on the wing in recent matches and is yet to play in that position at international level.Read More
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world".Read More
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama
His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swallows as a player; and Silver Stars, Dynamos, Platinum Stars, Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic and Highlands Park as a coach.Read More
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout
Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am."Read More
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium?
The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest.Read More
Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery
Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup.Read More
Siya Kolisi reclaims his captaincy as Springboks take on Wales this weekend
The Springboks take on Wales on 19 August at 4:15 pm in the first of two World Cup warm-up matches.Read More
'We don't have to prove anything to anyone' - Banyana's Thembi Kgatlana
Kgatlana also called for the growth of women’s sports to be accelerated so the that next generation of stars does not have the same issues as the current one.Read More
'It lifted me in an emotional and mental way' - Bernard Parker on autobiography
Bernard Parker’s exploits between the white lines can not be doubted, with the former Kaizer Chiefs striker having made 363 appearances for the club and netting 60 times, making him a firm fan favourite.Read More