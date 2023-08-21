Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis





Afrikaans rapper Angelique Greeff, famously known as Angie Oeh, passed away over the weekend.

The rapper, diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August, passed away on 20 August in a hospital in Pretoria.

Greeff’s friend and manager Wynand Myburgh confirmed news of the 24-year-old’s passing to News24.

“Those who met or worked with her will know how wonderful and special she was. We are not only losing a South African gem but also a very special friend and partner,” he says.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared news of her diagnosis: “I am scared. I am f_king scared. Every time I have a little time to think about it, I cry”. A BackaBuddy campaign was created to help cover some of her medical expenses and has accumulated over R278 000.

Tributes are pouring in from fans and friends of the rapper.

