



The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for parts of the Western Cape, citing multiple cold fronts resulting in "damaging winds".

The weather warning is particularly aimed at those navigating medium and large vessels at sea dragging anchors or breaking moorings. Small boats are warned to stay away from the open sea and seek shelter.

There are also warnings of disruptions to ports and small harbours.

Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves is expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Valid from 21-08-2023 until 23-08-2023. pic.twitter.com/BCvJC2broB ' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 20, 2023

Take a look at the chilly weather forecast for the next two days below.

Tuesday

Image source: Screengrab from weathersa.co.za

Wednesday

Image source: screengrab from weathersa.co.za

Stay safe!

This article first appeared on KFM : [WEATHER WARNING] 'Damaging winds' and MORE RAIN incoming for Cape Town