Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country. 21 August 2023 5:12 PM
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order. 21 August 2023 5:09 PM
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible' The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years. 21 August 2023 2:27 PM
View all Local
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009? The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41 percent of the world's populatio... 21 August 2023 6:44 PM
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you. 21 August 2023 3:39 PM
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses. 21 August 2023 3:16 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people' Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda. 21 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a... 21 August 2023 2:12 PM
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world". 21 August 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience

21 August 2023 9:55 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rock band Queen
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending news including Queen's hit song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' that's been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits Collection to appeal to a larger audience.

Skip to 5.30 for this one.

Queen's song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' was a smash hit that was loved globally when it was released in 1978.

Fast-forward 45 years and the legendary rock band's record label Universal is releasing a remastered version of Queen's Greatest Hits album on Yoto - an audio streaming platform aimed at a younger audience. However, it is excluding 'Fat Bottomed Girls' from the remastered album.

With lyrics such as "left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me' and 'fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round" the remastered album might been hit by woke cancel culture, says Gilchrist.

Most people commented on the exclusion saying, "It's woke culture gone mad" and "simply outrageous" while others view the song as "a celebration of full-figured women", calling the cut from the album unnecessary.

Is it because they [Universal] are being politically correct and woke because these lyrics just aren't suitable in 2023 anymore or is it because there are far better greatest hits to add to the album?

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




21 August 2023 9:55 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Rock band Queen
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

American singer, Kelis Rogers. Photo: Instagram/kelis

Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life

21 August 2023 1:52 PM

Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals

21 August 2023 1:08 PM

As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Afrikaans mumble rapper, Angie Oeh. Photo: angie_oeh

Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis

21 August 2023 8:07 AM

The rapper was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@moeismusic

[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals

20 August 2023 1:51 PM

Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!

20 August 2023 12:46 PM

The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Gospel Choir Photo: Facebook

Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!

20 August 2023 11:47 AM

SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with SA singer Daylin Sass in-studio ahead of his next live show in September. Photo: Cape Talk

Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music

19 August 2023 12:50 PM

SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SJ with comedian Mel Jones in studio.

Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy

19 August 2023 12:02 PM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Snake sourced from CNN image Harrison Ford: Wikimedia Commons by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, USA

Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name

18 August 2023 10:46 AM

A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube screengrab from Prime Video

US and UK politics clash for love in hit new movie: Red, White and Royal Blue

18 August 2023 10:10 AM

It's the movie "everyone's talking about" and it hit the number one spot on Amazon Prime within five days of its release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'

Local

#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right

Local

Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

'Your career and how you approach it is uniquely yours': SA's top cyclist Lill

21 August 2023 8:13 PM

Phala Phala saga: EFF, UDM, Cope reject Sarb's absolution of Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 7:51 PM

SA's law enforcers primed to ensure BRICS Summit runs smoothly

21 August 2023 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA