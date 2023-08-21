Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending news including Queen's hit song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' that's been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits Collection to appeal to a larger audience.
Skip to 5.30 for this one.
Queen's song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' was a smash hit that was loved globally when it was released in 1978.
Fast-forward 45 years and the legendary rock band's record label Universal is releasing a remastered version of Queen's Greatest Hits album on Yoto - an audio streaming platform aimed at a younger audience. However, it is excluding 'Fat Bottomed Girls' from the remastered album.
With lyrics such as "left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me' and 'fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round" the remastered album might been hit by woke cancel culture, says Gilchrist.
Most people commented on the exclusion saying, "It's woke culture gone mad" and "simply outrageous" while others view the song as "a celebration of full-figured women", calling the cut from the album unnecessary.
Is it because they [Universal] are being politically correct and woke because these lyrics just aren't suitable in 2023 anymore or is it because there are far better greatest hits to add to the album?Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Queen_sheratonhotel_bsas.jpg
More from Entertainment
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life
Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.Read More
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals
As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed!Read More
Afrikaans mumble rapper Angie Oeh (24) dies 6 days after lung cancer diagnosis
The rapper was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on 14 August.Read More
[WATCH] SA singer makes history in China with soulful & fluent Mandarin vocals
Motswedi Modiba, aka MOE, has become the first black and African singer to grace the stage of China’s biggest singing competition, ‘Sing China’.Read More
Snap! Get ready for the NFL touch down in Cape Town!
The National Football League will touch down in Cape Town this September with a weekend of NFL fan events to celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 season.Read More
Have you got that gospel soul? Cape Town Gospel Choir wants your voice!
SJ chats to Colin Peckham, artistic director of the Cape Town Gospel Choir on their search for new talent.Read More
Daylin Sass turns his loss into soulful music
SJ chats to musician Daylin Sass about his return to the stage after losing his mother.Read More
Mel Jones on being a misfit, dating and using comedy as therapy
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mel Jones, an award winning comedian, MC, writer and a former award winning radio producer and presenter.Read More
Harrison Ford is SSSSSO famous a newly discovered snake species now has his name
A newly discovered snake species has been found in a remote Peruvian land and named after Harrison Ford.Read More