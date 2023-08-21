Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience





Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist about the day's trending news including Queen's hit song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' that's been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits Collection to appeal to a larger audience.

Queen's song 'Fat Bottomed Girls' was a smash hit that was loved globally when it was released in 1978.

Fast-forward 45 years and the legendary rock band's record label Universal is releasing a remastered version of Queen's Greatest Hits album on Yoto - an audio streaming platform aimed at a younger audience. However, it is excluding 'Fat Bottomed Girls' from the remastered album.

With lyrics such as "left alone with big fat Fanny, she was such a naughty nanny, big woman, you made a bad boy out of me' and 'fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round" the remastered album might been hit by woke cancel culture, says Gilchrist.

Most people commented on the exclusion saying, "It's woke culture gone mad" and "simply outrageous" while others view the song as "a celebration of full-figured women", calling the cut from the album unnecessary.

Is it because they [Universal] are being politically correct and woke because these lyrics just aren't suitable in 2023 anymore or is it because there are far better greatest hits to add to the album? Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

