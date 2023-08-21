[LISTEN] Can alternative power sources impact your insurance?





South Africa's energy crisis has led to a surge in the adoption of alternate power solutions such as solar panels and backup power systems.

While these innovations offer relief from frequent power outages, there are potential hazards that consumers need to be aware of such as the insurance cover implications.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Sandro Geyser, Managing Director at IntegriSure Brokers about this.

Listen to the conversation below.

Geyser says that using alternative power devices might have an impact on your insurance if the alternative power source being installed is tied to the distribution board of your home.

If this is the case, the alternative power source will be added to your household building insurance since it has a structural impact on your home and because "it's an investment you're making to your property."

Geyser makes it clear that if you're just using a portable plug or rechargeable devices as alternative power solutions - it doesn't need to be declared to your insurance.

Kiewit asks if your premiums might change if you declare alternative power sources.

Geyser says that you have the choice not to insure anything but typically, if you do declare any new power sources it might increase your insurance premium.

Should anything happen to your home due to fires caused by your alternative power devices, Geyser says, you should get your money back from your insurer.

If you followed due practice like getting a registered electrician to install alternative power solutions to your building, complied with by-laws and have a compliance certificate, getting your money back shouldn't be a problem. Sandro Geyser, Managing Director - IntegriSure Brokers

