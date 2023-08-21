Spanish players overcome controversy to claim their first Women’s World Cup win
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. (Skip to 1:41.)
Spain’s historic win at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is an ‘awakening’ for a country where there is a struggle for the women's game to be taken seriously.
Spain beat England 1–0 in Sunday's final, to take their first victory ever.
Prior to this tournament, Spain has never won a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup.
This was a major win for a team that many people weren’t really talking about, says Gilchrist.
I don’t remember anyone talking Spain up before the Women’s World Cup, number six in the world. Clearly a good team and as it proved, a very, very good team as they outplayed England.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
The players displayed hard work and harmony on the field despite off-the-field turmoil between some of the players, their coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation.
The dispute has been going on for months and even led to some of the team’s star players missing the tournament.
Several videos went viral on social media in what appeared to be cold reactions from some of Spain’s substituted players towards coach Vilda and his technical staff.
Alexia Putellas was, apparently, not happy to be subbed off pic.twitter.com/Z2f000uEok' (Stephanie) (@statsandedits) August 15, 2023
The final itself was also overshadowed by controversy after the Spanish football president kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips.
The family of Spanish player Olga Carmona, who scored the opening and winning goal, decided not to inform her about her father’s passing, allowing her to focus on ‘the most important match of her life’, The Independent reports.
I can see why [they kept that information] but that must have been awful for her.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Listen to the full discussion above.
This article first appeared on 702 : Spanish players overcome controversy to claim their first Women’s World Cup win
Source : https://twitter.com/SEFutbolFem/status/1693337299491438961?s=20
More from Soccer
Without a women's professional league 'we are not going to win' - Ria Ledwaba
Questions have been raised about the future of women's football in the country following Banyana Banyana's historic FIFA Women’s World Cup performance.Read More
Women’s World Cup: What can be done to improve elite female footballers?
There's much to improve when it comes to women's football.Read More
Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources
Lester Kiewit speaks to former soccer star, Amanda Dlamini about the team's historic win and the future of women's sport in South Africa.Read More
Banyana vs Netherlands: ‘We will be underdogs; we will surprise people’
Banyana Banyana’s next FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be against the Netherlands on Sunday.Read More
Who are Africa's GOATS of the Premier League? Lucas Radebe might have answers
Fans have voted for the greatest African players to have played in the Premier League now their top 30 will be reduced to 11.Read More
Saudi team makes record-breaking €1bn offer for Kylian Mbappé
Could Kylian Mbappé be the next superstar footballer to move to Saudi Arabia?Read More
SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses
The core of their stand-off was around contracts and finances related to their upcoming World Cup participation.Read More
Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'
Former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise, says they have been treated unfairly.Read More
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney
The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 points off the European places.Read More
Get to know coach Desiree Ellis in the newly released book ‘Magic’
'Magic: Desiree Ellis from Salt River to the 2023 World Cup' will take readers on the journey of her early days playing soccer on the streets to her illustrious career as a professional footballer and coach.Read More