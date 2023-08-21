Spanish players overcome controversy to claim their first Women’s World Cup win





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Spain’s victory at the Women’s World Cup. (Skip to 1:41.)

Spain’s historic win at the FIFA Women’s World Cup is an ‘awakening’ for a country where there is a struggle for the women's game to be taken seriously.

Spain beat England 1–0 in Sunday's final, to take their first victory ever.

Prior to this tournament, Spain has never won a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup.

This was a major win for a team that many people weren’t really talking about, says Gilchrist.

I don’t remember anyone talking Spain up before the Women’s World Cup, number six in the world. Clearly a good team and as it proved, a very, very good team as they outplayed England. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

The players displayed hard work and harmony on the field despite off-the-field turmoil between some of the players, their coach Jorge Vilda, and the Spanish Football Federation.

The dispute has been going on for months and even led to some of the team’s star players missing the tournament.

Several videos went viral on social media in what appeared to be cold reactions from some of Spain’s substituted players towards coach Vilda and his technical staff.

Alexia Putellas was, apparently, not happy to be subbed off pic.twitter.com/Z2f000uEok ' (Stephanie) (@statsandedits) August 15, 2023

The final itself was also overshadowed by controversy after the Spanish football president kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The family of Spanish player Olga Carmona, who scored the opening and winning goal, decided not to inform her about her father’s passing, allowing her to focus on ‘the most important match of her life’, The Independent reports.

I can see why [they kept that information] but that must have been awful for her. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

