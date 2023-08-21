China's Xi Jinping heading to SA on Monday ahead of BRICS summit
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
Xi Jinping is arriving in South Africa just before the BRICS summit, which runs from 22 to 24 August, for a state visit.
The summit comes at a time when China, despite being one of the biggest economies in the world, is facing significant economic struggles.
RELATED: China's economic woes: Major property developer facing BILLIONS in losses
With the difficulties that China is facing, Friedman says that Chinese citizens are concerned about China promising loans and money to other countries.
He is here now, what is he going to promise us?Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: President Ramaphosa 'confident' in success of Brics Summit in Sandton
This trip to South Africa will be Xi’s second international trip this year with the first being a visit to Vladimir Putin in Moscow in March.
The limited amount of travel the Chinese leader has done this year is a stark contrast to pre-pandemic days when he made frequent international trips according to CNN.
Source : Dirco
