'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD





Lester Kiewit interviews Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) G-force.

Manenberg has erupted into a war zone, with gang activity at an all-time high and unfortunately the ones that feel it the most are innocent community members.

Last week a video circulated of a resident that took to social media with a gut-wrenching video, begging for alternative shelter as she and her family can no longer stand the trauma of dodging bullets daily.

Since then, many have questioned what law enforcement and SAPS are doing to combat gang activity on the Cape Flats.

While there have been videos on social media of alleged PAGAD members confronting and having peace talks with drug dealers and gangsters in Hanover Park, Ebrahim clarifies that the videos are false.

He adds that the past 30 to 40 years have proven that uniting drug dealers and gangsters never works, in fact, it only results in further conflict.

Ebrahim says that the problem is not isolated to shooting and gang activity, but drug trade.

The impact that the drug trade has on the community, regardless of age, is devastating, says Ebrahim.

Children are stealing, people are being murdered, fathers are sexually assaulting their children and brothers are sexually assaulting their sisters because of drugs, he adds.

Unfortunately, government is not "doing anything at all" which can be seen by our corrupt police, says Ebrahim.

We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs. Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader – PAGAD G-force

Having peace talks with these people is foolish. Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader – PAGAD G-force

