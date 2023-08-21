'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD
Lester Kiewit interviews Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (PAGAD) G-force.
Manenberg has erupted into a war zone, with gang activity at an all-time high and unfortunately the ones that feel it the most are innocent community members.
Last week a video circulated of a resident that took to social media with a gut-wrenching video, begging for alternative shelter as she and her family can no longer stand the trauma of dodging bullets daily.
Since then, many have questioned what law enforcement and SAPS are doing to combat gang activity on the Cape Flats.
RELATED: (WATCH) Manenberg erupts into a warzone: 'I can't live like this anymore!'
RELATED: 20-year-old shot and killed outside Manenberg police station
While there have been videos on social media of alleged PAGAD members confronting and having peace talks with drug dealers and gangsters in Hanover Park, Ebrahim clarifies that the videos are false.
He adds that the past 30 to 40 years have proven that uniting drug dealers and gangsters never works, in fact, it only results in further conflict.
Ebrahim says that the problem is not isolated to shooting and gang activity, but drug trade.
The impact that the drug trade has on the community, regardless of age, is devastating, says Ebrahim.
Children are stealing, people are being murdered, fathers are sexually assaulting their children and brothers are sexually assaulting their sisters because of drugs, he adds.
Unfortunately, government is not "doing anything at all" which can be seen by our corrupt police, says Ebrahim.
Watch the interview below:
We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs.Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader – PAGAD G-force
Having peace talks with these people is foolish.Abdus Salaam Ebrahim, Leader – PAGAD G-force
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Pagad G-Force
More from Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa
VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country.Read More
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them
School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.Read More
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene
This as forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014.Read More
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right
"We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?"Read More
BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
The BRICS Summit is set to take place in South Africa from 22 to 24 August.Read More
10 arrested, 2 officers shot as booze confiscation leads to havoc in Ravensmead
The men aged between 20 and 54 are set be to charged with attempted murder.Read More
China's Xi Jinping heading to SA on Monday ahead of BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to South Africa on Monday ahead of the BRICS summit this week.Read More