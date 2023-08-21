[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals





The competition is moving ever closer to the Grand Finale! Each week one celeb's identity is revealed. It started with 16 celebrities; each week one has been knocked out of the running.

In the latest episode, Fox's identity is revealed as none other than amazing actress Zikhona Sodlaka, best known for her starring roles in television series such as Shooting Stars, Rhythm City, Soul City, Intsika and Montana.

Watch the moving reveal in the video below:

Each week one identity is revealed until episode 13 when the final four masked celebs will battle it out to win the Golden Masked Trophy.

The show is hosted by South African comedian Mpho Popps and the detective panel of four, J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo and Skhumba, try to guess the identities of the singing celebrities behind the masks.

Who has left?

Zebra, Elephant, Banana, Doughnut, Hippo, Watermelon, Rooster, Soccer Ball, Warrior, Sunflower, Robot, and now Fox!

Who is left?

Lion, Tree, Lollipop, and Rhino!

Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches. Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30 pm and SABC 1 at 8 pm.

Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9 pm.

