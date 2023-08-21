BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual.
The BRICS Summit has been dominating news cycles for months, especially with regard to whether or not Russia's president would be attending.
Despite all the talk around this international relations summit, some are likely to question how it impacts or benefits South Africa directly, if it does at all.
RELATED: Ramaphosa defends SA's BRICS participation, emphasises non-aligned policy
Odendaal says that if you look at the data on trade or foreign direct investment it does not seem that South Africa has directly benefited much from BRICS.
Of course, we don’t know the counter factual. We don’t know what it would have been like if we weren’t a member of this club.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides'
He adds that when you look at what we export to BRICS nations, it is largely raw materials which we would have been exporting regardless.
On the face of it, BRICS has not done a huge amount for South Africa.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
He says that our most diverse export profile comes from trade with the rest of Africa, and it would make sense to center our focus there.
The question we need to ask is diplomatically, are we looking after South Africa’s interests, or are we trying to make friends?Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist - Old Mutual
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa
VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country.Read More
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them
School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.Read More
Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'
Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, revealed that municipal debt to Eskom stands at roughly R63 billion.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene
This as forensic officer Thabo Mosia took to the stand to testify about his part in processing the murder scene the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in 2014.Read More
#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right
"We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products?"Read More
'We need a united front against this curse of gangsterism and drugs' – PAGAD
Manenberg has erupted into a war zone with gangsterism and the drug trade at an all-time high.Read More
10 arrested, 2 officers shot as booze confiscation leads to havoc in Ravensmead
The men aged between 20 and 54 are set be to charged with attempted murder.Read More
China's Xi Jinping heading to SA on Monday ahead of BRICS summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping is heading to South Africa on Monday ahead of the BRICS summit this week.Read More