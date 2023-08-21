[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including a hungry leopard whose bravery had him thinking that he could take on a group of 50 baboons.
The incident has gone viral with millions of views.
Skip to 5.39 for this one.
Friedman reports that a Belgian couple honeymooning in the Kruger saw and captured a hungry leopard preying on a troop of about 50 baboons.
The baboons huddled together to scare the leopard off and it worked - the leopard ran off "with his tail between his legs" since he very courageously thought he could bite off more than he could chew.
The video shows the leopard stalking the troop of baboons through the grass along the side of a car-lined highway, as it makes its move for the baboon army, the leopard lunges at what might be lunch seemingly within its grasp.
But, the leopard's almost lunch was cut short when a baboon troop ganged up on the leopard, chasing it back into the bushes.
Watch the moment captured below.
I think it's just such an incredible moment that this couple was able to witness.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
