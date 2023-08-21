TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right





Clarence Ford speaks to Nokuzola Ndwandwe, founder of #TeamFreeSanitaryPads about the NGO's latest activism involving eradicating period poverty.

Listen to the conversation below.

Ndwandwe has been campaigning to scrap VAT on Period Products since 2014 through an organisation she founded called, #TeamFreeSanitaryPads, after having experienced her own period stigmas.

In 2019, the South African Government heeded her call.

Now, Ndwandwe is demanding that the government recognise menstrual health and hygiene management as a basic human right - a demand being communicated through legislative proposals by Ndwandwe and her team.

Ndwandwe says that the bill demands that the South African government offers women in workspaces specific paid leave because some women suffer physically impacting their ability to function at work during their menstrual cycle.

The organisation is also calling for free sanitary products across South Africa.

Ndwande says these demands, activism and education around eradicating period poverty are linked to prioritising women's rights because it impacts women having access to quality education or opportunities for career advancements.

Young women and girls should be free to participate in the economy and protect their body autonomy. Nokuzola Ndwandwe, Founder - #TeamFreeSanitaryPads

Ndwande can't fathom that in 2023, women and girls in rural areas still don't have access to clean water and can't afford something as basic as sanitary pads, which should be free.

It's been 29 years since democracy but women and girls still don't have access to sanitary products. We have a manufacturing plant for condoms, why don't we have one for the production of mass sanitary products? Nokuzola Ndwandwe, Founder - #TeamFreeSanitaryPads

Ndwane demands that the government treat her latest proposed bill "with the urgency it deserves."

Follow this NGO's journey to eradicating period poverty at #TeamPeriodPoverty across all social media platforms.