Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa VW Polos and Toyota Hilux bakkies are among the most hijacked vehicles in the country. 21 August 2023 5:12 PM
Children can take legal action against bullies harassing them School children suffering from severe bullying can take a legal route and apply for a protection order. 21 August 2023 5:09 PM
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible' The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years. 21 August 2023 2:27 PM
View all Local
SARB clears Ramaphosa of wrongdoing in Phala Phala saga Governor Lesetja Kganyago released the report on Monday morning, after claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that Ramaphosa fail... 21 August 2023 10:29 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
The democratic govt has fallen short of expectations, says Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa was speaking at the United Democratic Front (UDF)’s 40th anniversary on Sunday at Johannesburg's city ha... 21 August 2023 7:22 AM
View all Politics
What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009? The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41 percent of the world's populatio... 21 August 2023 6:44 PM
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis... 20 August 2023 8:41 AM
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help. 18 August 2023 1:17 PM
View all Business
Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you. 21 August 2023 3:39 PM
Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses. 21 August 2023 3:16 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people' Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda. 21 August 2023 2:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a... 21 August 2023 2:12 PM
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world". 21 August 2023 1:24 PM
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips [WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.) 21 August 2023 8:40 AM
View all Sport
Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm. 21 August 2023 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Fox's sparkling identity revealed on The Masked Singer SA semi-finals As her glittering mask is removed the celeb behind the Fox Mask is revealed! 21 August 2023 1:08 PM
Queen's 1978 'novelty' hit 'Fat Bottomed Girls' cancelled for younger audience Fat Bottomed Girls has been dropped from the group's Greatest Hits collection to appeal to a larger (and younger) audience. 21 August 2023 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PICS] 30 000 households forced to evacuate as wildfires engulf Canada Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record, with a minimum of 1000 fires burning across the country. 21 August 2023 10:38 AM
Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'SA is really trying to stay clear of taking sides' The BRICS Summit will be attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia - from 22 to 24 August. 21 August 2023 9:13 AM
German government plans to legalise recreational cannabis Germany has passed a bill to legalise the recreational use and cultivation of cannabis. 17 August 2023 4:11 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
The fast, furious, and brutally short life of an African male lion Despite their reputation as king of the jungle, lions face numerous challenges when trying to survive. 10 August 2023 12:57 PM
View all Africa
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
'Like any relationship, trust and compromise will be crucial to Moonshot Pact' United we stand, divided we fall? The age of coalition politics has dawned in South Africa, writes Mandy Wiener. 17 August 2023 6:30 AM
Chicken Wars: Pedros takes obvious swipe at competitors in food fight ad The Pedros ad has proved popular with consumers, but it's objectively bad says an advertising expert. 16 August 2023 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone

21 August 2023 1:28 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Testosterone
Menopause

Don’t believe the hype. Menopausal women don’t all need to check – or increase – their testosterone levels.

Ever heard “low testosterone” blamed for low mood, brain fog and loss of vitality? Despite all evidence to the contrary, social media influencers are increasingly promoting testosterone therapy as an elixir for women experiencing troubling symptoms of menopause.

In a series of documentaries and social media posts about menopause in 2021 and 2022, British TV presenter Davina McCall promoted the use of testosterone therapy in addition to standard menopausal hormone therapy. The “Davina effect” has helped fuel a ten-fold increase in prescribing of testosterone for women in the United Kingdom since 2015.

Data isn’t available for Australia, but in my clinical practice, women are increasingly asking to have their testosterone level checked, and seeking testosterone to treat fatigue and brain fog.

But while testosterone continues to be an important hormone before and after menopause, this doesn’t mean women should be having a blood test to get their testosterone levels checked – or taking testosterone therapy.

What does testosterone do?

Testosterone is an important hormone in women’s bodies, affecting the blood vessels, skin, muscle and bone, breast tissue and the brain. In both women and men, testosterone can act on its own or be converted into estrogen.

Before menopause, testosterone is made in the ovaries, where it helps developing eggs grow and aids in estrogen production.

The ovaries release both testosterone and estrogen into the bloodstream, and the levels of the two hormones in the blood peak around ovulation.

Some of the testosterone measured in blood is also produced outside the ovaries, such as in fat, where it is made from “pre-hormones” secreted by the adrenal glands. This source of production of testosterone takes over after menopause.

Do we have more testosterone before menopause?

The claim is often made that pre-menopausal women have more testosterone in their bloodstream than estrogen, to justify the need for testosterone replacement after menopause.

But, when sex hormones have been measured with precision, studies have shown this is not true. Our research found estrogen levels are higher than testosterone levels at all stages of the menstrual cycle.

Blood testosterone levels fall by about 25% between the ages of 18 and 40 years in healthy women. The fall in testosterone coincides with the decline in eggs in the ovaries but whether this is a marker of the decline, a consequence, or a cause of the decline is not known.

From around 40, the rate of decline slows and blood testosterone levels don’t change when menopause occurs naturally. Studies have not shown testosterone levels change meaningfully during the menopause transition.

Can blood tests detect ‘low testosterone’?

Some influencers claim to have a condition called “testosterone deficiency syndrome” or low levels of testosterone detected in blood tests.

But there is no “normal” blood level below which a woman can be diagnosed as having “testosterone deficiency”. So there’s no such thing as having a testosterone deficiency or testosterone deficiency syndrome.

This is also in part, because women have very low testosterone concentrations compared with men, and most commercial methods used to measure testosterone cannot separate normal from low levels in women with any certainty.

Pre-menopausal women might also be told they have “low” testosterone if blood is drawn early in the menstrual cycle when it is normal for testosterone to be low. (However, it would only be clinically necessary to do this type of blood test to look for high testosterone, in someone with with excessive hair growth or severe acne, for example, not for low testosterone.)

In post-menopausal women, much of the action of testosterone occurs in the tissues where it is made, after which testosterone is either converted to estrogen or broken down before it leaks back into the circulation. So blood testosterone concentrations are not a true reflection of tissue concentrations.

Further complicating the picture is the enormous variability in the effects of testosterone. At a given blood level of testosterone, some women might have oily skin, acne, increased body hair growth or balding, while others will have no such effects.

So, looking for a “low” blood testosterone in women is not helpful.

© yacobchuk/123rf.com
© yacobchuk/123rf.com

Can testosterone improve sexual desire? What about other conditions?

There is sound evidence that testosterone therapy may improve sexual desire in post-menopausal women who have developed low sexual desire that bothers them.

This was confirmed by a systematic review of clinical trials comparing testosterone with a placebo or an alternative. These trials, all of which involved a treatment time of at least 12 weeks, showed testosterone therapy, overall, improved desire, arousal, orgasm and sexual satisfaction in post-menopausal women with low desire that caused them distress.

Treatment is only indicated for women who want an improvement in sexual desire (after excluding other factors such as depression or medication side effects) and its success can only be determined by each woman’s personal self-reported response.

But there is not enough evidence to show testosterone is beneficial for any other symptom or medical condition. The overall available data has shown no effect of testosterone on mood or cognition.

As such, testosterone therapy should not be used to treat symptoms such as fatigue, low mood, muscle weakness and poor memory, or to prevent bone loss, dementia or breast cancer.

However research continues to investigate these potential uses, including from my research team, which is investigating whether testosterone therapy can protect against bone density loss and muscle loss after menopause.

You can learn more about participating in one of our studies here.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation

This article first appeared on 702 : Despite rumors, menopausal women DON'T need to check their testosterone




21 August 2023 1:28 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Testosterone
Menopause

More from Lifestyle

Psychedelic therapy / Pexels: cottonbro studio

Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre

21 August 2023 3:39 PM

The Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg could open doors to a whole new, healed you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Anastasia Shuraeva

Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert

21 August 2023 3:16 PM

Parenting coach Roanne Walker encourages working moms to talk to their kids about their stresses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab taken from carexpert.com

[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

21 August 2023 2:57 PM

Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American singer, Kelis Rogers. Photo: Instagram/kelis

Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life

21 August 2023 1:52 PM

Her 'Milkshake' brings all the boys to the farm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Youtube screengrab from Latest Sightings

[WATCH] Hungry leopard caught with tail between legs after baboon troop scare

21 August 2023 1:09 PM

A leopard’s attempt to catch an easy meal backfired after a troop of 50 baboons banded together to chase him away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© megaflopp/123rf.com

Shortage of Ozempic meds for type 2 diabetes since doubling as weight loss drug

21 August 2023 11:49 AM

People without type 2 diabetes, including celebrities and social media influencers, have been using and promoting Ozempic for weight loss.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/RDNE Stock project

More people are semigrating to the Western Cape for a better lifestyle

21 August 2023 10:16 AM

Is the grass greener on the coast? The property market has seen an uptake in semigration from Gauteng to the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Waves crash on Sea Point promenade near Mouille Point as a cold front creeps into Cape Town. Picture: EWN

[WEATHER WARNING] 'Damaging winds' and MORE RAIN incoming for Cape Town

21 August 2023 9:40 AM

The SA Weather Service has issued a level four warning for parts of the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scrambling for cooking ideas during loadshedding? TASTE will plug you!

20 August 2023 11:04 AM

SJ speaks to Woolworths’ TASTE magazine’s Abigail Donnelly about standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop loadshedding from ruining your dinner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: seventyfour74/123rf

Can you be a parent and a friend to your child?

19 August 2023 2:04 PM

According to one parenting expert, the simple answer is…NO!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Municipalities owe Eskom BILLIONS: 'They do not have much money to pay over'

Local

#TeamFreeSanitaryPads demands government see menstrual health as a human right

Local

Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'

Local Business

EWN Highlights

'Your career and how you approach it is uniquely yours': SA's top cyclist Lill

21 August 2023 8:13 PM

Phala Phala saga: EFF, UDM, Cope reject Sarb's absolution of Ramaphosa

21 August 2023 7:51 PM

SA's law enforcers primed to ensure BRICS Summit runs smoothly

21 August 2023 7:19 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA