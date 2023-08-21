Happy 44th Birthday, Kelis Rogers! From ‘Milkshake’ fame to farm life





It’s hard to believe that Kelis Rogers celebrates her 44th Birthday today (21 August).

The American singer and hit songwriter is known to take risks while pursuing her dreams.

She paved the way for other artists with her early head-bopping hits, including what was arguably her biggest hit Milkshake.

And best believe, her milkshake STILL brings all the boys to the yard!

Although, these days it’s more like a farm after the singer moved her family to the countryside during the pandemic.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar, she revealed that she relocated to a farm two hours southeast of Los Angeles.

“You become farm people quickly… None of my friends would’ve pegged me as a farm person, but I’m as farm as it gets at this point.”

She says the move to the countryside stemmed from wanting to have more ‘control’ over the quality of the food she and her family ate.

She also admitted to needing more ‘peace and quiet’ after spending more than two decades touring from city to city.

Rogers now has more than 100 animals and grows a wide variety of vegetables and fruits.

