Meyiwa murder trial: It took 4 hours for forensic officer to reach crime scene





JOHANNESBURG - The four hours it took a forensic officer to reach the scene of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa’s murder was thrust into the spotlight on Monday.

Five men charged accused of the crime are currently on trial.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an apparent robbery at his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo’s home in 2014.

The trial kicked off in 2021 but had to start afresh last month, after the former presiding judge Tshifhiwa Maumela fell ill.

Forensic officer Thabo Mosia is on the stand.

In a statement before court, he said that the murder was only reported to him four hours after the fact and that he wasn’t even given the address and was first routed to the hospital where Meyiwa had been taken.

During cross-examination, defence advocate Zandile Mshololo questioned him on this delay, highlighting that at the time, the crime scene was left in the care of a layperson with no police officers present. “Did you receive a report that before you arrived the crime scene had been left to a person by the name of Mr Khumalo who was not a police member?”

Mosia’s said he did not.

The trial continues.

