Hijackers are targetting these cars in South Africa





While South Africa has seen a decrease in hijackings year on year, they are still prevalent in some provinces.

The South African Police Service’s latest crime statistics revealed that between 1 April to 30 June this year, 5 488 cars were hijacked.

That is about 60 cars being stolen per day.

Gauteng is a hotspot, with 49.8% of all hijackings reported taking place in the province.

Major cities include:

• Olievenhoutbosch

• Protea

• Moroka

• Orange Farm

• Midrand

Other hotspot provinces include KwaZulu-Natal with 835 hijackings and the Western Cape with 749.

The most targeted vehicles in South Africa

Fidelity Services’ CEO Wahl Bartmann says while the decline in hijackings is positive, the levels of hijacking are still alarming.

The most targeted vehicles for hijackings are the most popular cars among South African motorists:

VW Polo

Toyota Hilux

Toyota Etios

Ford Ranger

Toyota Fortuner

Nissan NP200

Overall, sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes are a favourite for criminals, accounting for 2 591 of the vehicles hijacked.

Bakkies follow suit, accounting for 1 582.

