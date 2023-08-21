Streaming issues? Report here
[CAR REVIEW] Chery Omoda: 'The price is where they're going to get people'

21 August 2023 2:57 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Car Review
Melinda Ferguson
Chery Omoda

Melinda Ferguson, Daily Maverick motoring journalist, reviews the Chery Omoda.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist, Melinda Ferguson to review some of the latest cars on the road. This week’s car: Chery Omoda.

Listen to the full review below.

The Chery Omoda has been released as a luxury premium car brand with three models to choose from.

Ferguson, who has tested the Chery Omoda on both smooth and gravel roads, says this Omoda C5 is a premium, family-sized, crossover SUV.

Check it out below.

Pros

• Low price

• Lots of kit

• Lots of flash

• Its engine is from the Tiggo 4-Pro

• Has a 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine

• 115 kilowatts, 230 Newton-meters of torque

• 9-Step CVT gear box

• A million kilometre engine warranty

• Claimed at 6.9 to 100 litres with a respectable fuel consumption

The car's most attractive exterior feature is the grille which also seems to be a bit "Porsche like".

Ferguson describes its interior as "sleek with a large dashboard and an entertainment system that flows together nicely into a single screen."

Ferguson says that this luxury arm of Chery is "one of the most attractive cars in this segment. So, if you want a car that looks good and if you don't care about the brand then this car is for you."

Cons

Ferguson mentions that the Omoda is a Chinese car which some people might have an issue with but also notes that the perception of Chinese-manufactured cars in South Africa is changing.

Another con is that the car has many safety and drive systems which can sometimes "feel intrusive."

"The beeps are very loud which can sometimes feel like the car is driving you" but perhaps there's a volume button to tone it down? Says, Ferguson.

Ferguson says the "price is where they're going to get people to buy this one."

There are three 2023 Omoda models, retailing for:

Omoda C5 1.5T Tech: R447 900

Omoda C5 Elegance: R507 900

Omoda C5 1.5T Elegance S: R509 900

A more powerful engine option will also join the Omoda 5 range later this year, with an electric version following in 2024.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




