Why you should consider visiting Africa’s first psychedelic therapy centre





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist and Anthony Townsend, Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist.

Psychedelic therapy (sometimes referred to as psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy) is a type of psychiatric practice that involves ingesting a psychedelic substance as part of a psycho-therapeutic process.

The term 'psychedelic' dates back to the1950's and refers to mind manifesting.

The use of drugs is commonly combined with talk therapy.

The use of psychedelic medicine allows an individual to 'tone down' repressive aspects of their mind while allowing unconscious or suppressed content such as emotions or memories to make its way to the surface.

Kallenbach says that unless we're able to address our issues face-on, the trauma will oftentimes present themselves as different symptoms throughout our lives such as depression, substance abuse or something as simple as headaches for example.

We live our lives forwards but we understand our lives backwards. Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist

Psychedelics are the most profound way that we've encountered that allow people to do the deep deep processing that is necessary to finally release the past and move forward with confidence. Brad Kallenbach, Clinical Psychologist

The psychedelic-assisted Therapy Program at the Equanimity Wellness Centre situated in the heart of Johannesburg includes:

Thorough Screening: Each client will undergo a comprehensive, non-invasive health and psychological screening to ensure the suitability of treatment

Preparation: Prior to each treatment, all clients will receive preparation guidance and support from a qualified psychologist, to ensure an optimal therapeutic experience

Safe, Monitored Psychedelic Journeys: The psychedelic treatment lasts approximately 45 minutes and is administered by a qualified medical professional, in a private, safe environment

Integration Therapy: Integration therapy, taking place three to four days after each treatment, supports clients in understanding the insights gained through their treatment

It's not necessarily for everyone. Anthony Townsend, Clinical Psychologist and Neuropsychologist

