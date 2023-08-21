



Clement Manyathela speaks to parent coach Roanne Walker about the realities of working mom guilt.

As many mothers juggle work-life balance, motherhood and a successful career, working mom guilt can become a real thing.

Working mom guilt relates to the societal norms and pressures that we grew up with as well as one’s personal expectations - what you have set yourself up to expect from yourself as a mother.

There is also a fear of missing out, for example, a baby’s milestone moments.

It's very much how you prepare as a parent, and while we don’t always have the time, have you actually ever sat down with your employer, found out their expectations, and let them know what your expectations are as a mother? Roanne Walker, parenting coach

This guilt can manifest in so many ways, such as having so much guilt that anxiety arises.

This can be feeling guilty about missing mega-milestones or even asking your employer for time off.

Walker says a big challenge is that mothers seldom ask for help a lot of the time.

We internalise a lot of that guilt, we put all that pressure on ourselves, and we don’t communicate. Roanne Walker, parenting coach

It is important for a mother, especially those single parents, to be able to communicate not only with the adults in their support network but also with their kids.

Communicating with your kids and helping them understand why you are able to do something, or not able to.

This provides them with a different perspective that they often don’t think of, and not resort to thinking ‘mommy doesn’t care about me’.

If we communicate to our kids ‘I’m doing this for a reason’… it’s making sure we manage that stress with communication. Roanne Walker, parenting coach

This article first appeared on 702 : Overcoming ‘work mom guilt’ is all about communication – expert