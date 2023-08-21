Coal producer Thungela slashes dividend by 83% as interim profit falls by R6.6bn
Bruce Whitfield speaks to July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.
Thungela Resources has reported a R6.6bn dive in profit, citing a significant decrease in the price of thermal coal.
The coal miner reported a profit of R3bn in its results for the six months to end-June, down from a record R9.6 billion.
Thungela Resources, which was spun out of Anglo American in 2021 has slashed interim dividend by 83% to R10 per share, down from R60 per share last year.
But Thungela Resources CEO, July Ndlovu says it's not all doom and gloom within the sector.
What we see in the markets that use our coal is continued growth of demand, and at the same time on the supply side there's investment into coal....therefore their are niche opportunities for us to be able to deliver value for our shareholders.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
At this point in time we've been very clear. If we're looking for opportunities we think that there's still value to be derived from coal.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
We see this market reverting to normality, as opposed to the abnormal conditions we saw last year.July Ndlovu, CEO - Thungela Resources
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/parilovv/parilovv1910/parilovv191003071/133397459-coal-in-miner-hands-concept-industry-mining.jpg
More from Business
How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years
As CEO, Stephen Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023.Read More
Curro reports 34% rise in headline earnings to R203m in first six months of 2023
An increase in learner numbers, tuition and annual fees is behind the positive numbers reported by the private schooling group.Read More
What is the global relevance of BRICS since its formation in 2009?
The group of nations known as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) represents 41% of the world's population and about 26% of the world's economy.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees, permit backlog makes operating legally 'impossible'
The waiting period for a permit can be anywhere from a couple of months to a few years.Read More
Medical Cannabis manufacturer set to list on the JSE
Cilo Cybin is the first company in South Africa that has licences to cultivate, process, package, label and sell medical cannabis products.Read More
How parents can help ease financial burdens on adult children
As a parent, you will most likely want to help your children out as much as you can, and that can involve financial help.Read More
Google invests $1.6m to help 20 000 Nigerian women and youth gain digital skills
Google has made an investment to involve, empower and create jobs for women and the youth in the digital sphere.Read More
Exxaro builds cash pile towards shaping 'formidable' renewable energy business
Exxaro Resources posted its half-year results, which show profits falling along with coal prices. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Nombasa Tsengwa.Read More
Durban rates payment boycott: Expect more of this in SA says Outa
Poor service delivery is at the heart of the action, launched by civic and community organisations in the eThekwini Metro. The mayor's warned it's illegal to withhold payments for rates and services.Read More
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account?
A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through it, was linked to his profile. Wendy Knowler tells the story.Read More