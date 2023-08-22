BRICS expansion: 'Countries who want to join must align with current members'
John Perlman speaks with Professor Siphamandla Zondi, Director at the Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation.
The group currently consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa is looking to offer an alternative international body that is not dominated by the West.
Last year the group opened discussions around allowing other nations to join.
Since then, at least 40 countries have expressed interest in becoming members of BRICS.
I don’t think they are coming to just join BRICS; they are coming to contribute to BRICS.Siphamandla Zondi, Director - Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
RELATED: BRICS Summit: ‘On the face of it BRICS has not done a huge amount for SA’
Zondi says that many countries are looking for a platform to discuss international issues that takes the interests of poor countries into account.
He says that countries in the global south feel that the global north has neglected issues affecting most of the world's population.
Zondi argues that, if BRICS is to be expanded, it is very important that the countries joining align with the current members.
RELATED: An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple
It is going to be how they approach the expansion that will tell us whether this will be a flop or will work.Siphamandla Zondi, Director - Institute for Pan African Thought and Conversation
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : BRICS expansion: 'Countries who want to join must align with current members'
