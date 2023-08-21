How Absolute Pets became the leading pet care retailer in SA within 10 years





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Warner, CEO at Absolute Pets.

Since in launch in 2008, South Afican retailer, Absolute Pets has been on an upward trajectory.

Absolute Pets CEO, Stephen Warner who's an accountant by profession was approached by the founding entrepreneurs of the business to invest and help grow the business into what it is today.

Warner helped expand Absolute Pets from just 8 stores in 2013 to 155 in 2023, with the business receiving significant investment from Sanlam investment managers in 2021.

But it's also the ability to identify key trends in the market, and to capitalise on them in order to make a significant impact in the pet industry.

According to Warner, households are opting to for good-quality vet recommended nutrition for their furry family members.

Picking up on this and other trends has allowed Absolute Pets to establish itself as a leading pet care retailer in the last three years, particularly since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as South African households spending roughly 40% more on pet products when comparing 2015 to 2020.

I think this is a great example of how small and medium enterprises in South Africa can make a difference, and be a success despite the challenges that we face. Stephen Warner, CEO - Absolute Pets

We spent quite a bit of time analysing the global market, and even at that stage it was very clear that you have big companies in developed markets that were dedicated to pets, pet specialty...So you look at global trends, see what's happening there, and then look at the specifics of the market in South Africa. Stephen Warner, CEO - Absolute Pets

It's a lot harder than i thought, and it's not just numbers on a spreadsheet and graphs going up. It's been interesting, and Absolute Pets journey's been unique. Stephen Warner, CEO - Absolute Pets

The business was quite small at the start, so just putting into place a marketing function or developing the HR capabilities and going on a journey with the business has been very exciting. Stephen Warner, CEO - Absolute Pets

Listen to the audio for more.