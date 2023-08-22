VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes
SAFA’s referees committee chairperson, Victor Gomes, says the federation is looking to implement VAR in the Nedbank Cup final but stressed that the technology is not going to solve all the refereeing issues in South African football.
One of the most notable issues in the first few weeks of the DStv Premiership came in last week Wednesday’s game between Sekhukhune United and Swallows. Sekhukhune goalkeeper Badra Sangare was seemingly pushed by Gabadinho Mhango across the goal line while holding the ball deep into stoppage time, with the referee giving the goal, much to the shock of those on the field and watching the match.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gomes explained what has happened post that incident.
It’s very complex. When we have video evidence that an error took place then we need to look at what happened. There is a review committee that meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and that’s where specific rehab programmes get designed. This official was sanctioned for 16 weeks, it’s the first time that I have seen that to be honest. There are many contributing factors to that decision, but I am happy with the length of the sanction. We are now sending officials to lower leagues and have them supervised and monitored so that when they come back, they are better and have more of an understanding.Victor Gomes - Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA
In terms of VAR, Gomes added that there was progress but a full rollout in South Africa would take time.
We’ve basically complied with everything, and FIFA have acknowledged our request to begin, and we are waiting for the powers that be to sign off and appoint a project manager. The CEO of SAFA has the information and that’s what we are waiting for. I am aiming for the Nedbank Cup final to have VAR. We want to start with a final and then the following year move into the semis and quarters. We only have two or three trained referees at the moment, so that’s also a factor. A full introduction into the league could only take place in the next three years or so. If we go with a blanket rollout, then we haven’t tested it properly. VAR is not going to solve our problems; we want minimum interference with maximum benefit.Victor Gomes - Chairperson of the National Referees Committee at SAFA
Watch below for the full interview with Victor Gomes:
This article first appeared on EWN : VAR will not solve all our problems: Victor Gomes
More from Sport
[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips
Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win.Read More
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?
Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this question.Read More
Boks reveal squad of final warm-up game against All Blacks ahead of world cup
In an exciting move, coach Jacques Nienaber named 20-year-old Canan Moodie to play at outside centre, where he will form part of a midfield combination with Andre Esterhuizen. Moodie has impressed on the wing in recent matches and is yet to play in that position at international level.Read More
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first trophy, a second on the horizon
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino described the Argentine as "the best player in the world".Read More
[WATCH] Outrage after Spain soccer boss kisses World Cup player on lips
[WATCH] Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso on the lips, sparking cries of harassment. (Hermoso later said she didn't enjoy it.)Read More
'I have made it my mission to keep unearthing talent': Owen da Gama
His contribution to the beautiful game has already been an immense one, having served the likes of Pretoria Callies and Moroka Swallows as a player; and Silver Stars, Dynamos, Platinum Stars, Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic and Highlands Park as a coach.Read More
[WATCH] We love it when the Bokke speak foreign... with Schalk Bezuidenhout
Bezuidenhout asks while spinning an atlas: "Who can tell me, where is France?" Frans Malherbe: "Here I am."Read More
World Athletics Championships: Is Wayde van Niekerk our best shot at a podium?
The World Athletics Championships is set to kick off this weekend in Budapest.Read More
Rachel Kolisi says 'it's a miracle' Siya will play at RWC after knee surgery
Rachel Kolisi wishes Siya and the Springboks well as they depart for France to play in the Rugby World Cup.Read More