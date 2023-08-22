[LISTEN] Researcher weighs in on Brics summit: 'All attention is on China'
Africa Melane interviews Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue.
The most important head of state attending the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, has landed in South Africa.
This is Jinping's fourth state visit to South Africa and his second visit abroad this year.
He aims to bolster Beijing’s influence among developing and emerging nations.
Naidu says that this visit is important to China and South Africa as both economies need a "boost".
Recently, the Department of Trade and Corporation highlighted deals that will be signed under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between China and South Africa for the Industrial Development Corporation.
This is critical because it addresses South Africa's industrial capacity and its ability to advance its manufacturing hub.
Naidu is particularly looking forward to Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting in person for the first time given their strenuous relationship.
It's an ideal opportunity for President Xi Jinping to be in Africa, to be in South Africa.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow – Institute for Global Dialogue
All the attention is on China.Sanusha Naidu, Senior Research Fellow – Institute for Global Dialogue
