Polokwane local studies medicine in UK after SA universities reject him





Lester Kiewit speaks to Abdul Haider, a South African medical student who has just completed his first year of medicine at the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom, after being rejected from universities in South Africa and completing the Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK) bridging course after matriculating.

If you have dreams of studying but received rejections from universities in South Africa - studying abroad might be something to pursue; this happened to Abdul Haider who matriculated from Michaelhouse in Polokwane.

Haider applied to study medicine at various universities in South Africa but he was met only with rejection letters.

But, Haider didn't give up. He discovered the Northern Consortium of United Kingdom Universities (NCUK) that is providing a bridging course for South Africans with matric certificates in order for them to qualify to study at any university in the Northern Hemisphere.

Haider completed the bridging course and has subsequently completed his first year of medicine at the University of Central Lancashire in the United Kingdom.

Haider says that if it wasn't for the NCUK bridging course, he wouldn't have been able to pursue his dream.

He says that the bridging course is six months and you graduate with an A-level equivalent after matric.

The medical student says you should be prepared to write exams in July, receive your results in August and apply for universities in the Northern Hemisphere in September, which is when the academic year begins.

Haider says the course wasn't difficult at all.

I was able to cope with the pressure that came with the program and was able to pass with flying colours. Abdul Haider, Medical Student

The course costs about R60 000 to R70 000 over six months. He highly recommends it to people who want to study abroad or to those who have been rejected by universities in South Africa.

