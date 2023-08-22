Cyclists urged to be cautious as bicycle theft is on the rise in Cape Town
Lester Kiewit speaks to Neil Robinson, Pedal Power Association CEO, about the prevalence of bicycle theft, after a scrap dealer was busted with a number of stolen bicycles in Cape Town.
Listen to the conversation below.
Robinson reports that bicycle theft is on the rise - close to 100 cyclists were targeted in the past month.
Why?
Bicycles are expensive and there's an illicit export market for them.
Criminals are selling bicycles and their parts to scrap yards who act as the middleman by selling them to illegal exporters, says Robinson.
Criminals know what they cost and what they're worth - they're [criminals] targeting specific cycling hot spots in Cape Town.Neil Robinson, CEO- Pedal Power Association
Robinson urges cyclists who have their bicycles stolen to report it so bicycle theft can be curbed and proper police tracking and investigating can be done.
If we don't have police reports, we can't have conversations with government to do something about this.Neil Robinson, CEO- Pedal Power Association
Robinson also asks that all cyclists practice safety precautions by cycling in groups, avoiding cycling in the dark and leaving their bicycles unattended.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
