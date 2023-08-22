Streaming issues? Report here
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?

22 August 2023 10:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
FIFA Women's World Cup

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this question.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports, about the business end of the recently concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, looking at the revenue generated, the prize monies awarded, and the prospects of South Africa getting the hosting rights for 2027.

Listen to the conversation below.

Ndlovu reports that R152 Million was shared amongst the 32 participating countries for the FIFA Women's World Cup, while Spain - the World Cup winner walked away with $4.29 Million.

RELATED: [WATCH] OUTRAGE AFTER SPAIN SOCCER BOSS KISSES WORLD CUP PLAYER ON LIPS

RELATED: SPANISH PLAYERS OVERCOME CONTROVERSY TO CLAIM THEIR FIRST WOMEN’S WORLD CUP WIN

Ndlovu notes that the Men's FIFA World Cup which was hosted in Qatar banked R440 million compared to the Women's World Cup.

Sports critics put the pay disparity between men's and women's football down to broadcast numbers which show that the viewing numbers for women's football aren't as high - if it was, revenue for women's football would be more.

Ndlovu says "3.2 million viewers tuned in to watch Banyana Banyana's first game."

RELATED: 'WE DON'T HAVE TO PROVE ANYTHING TO ANYONE' - BANYANA'S THEMBI KGATLANA

There were dips in the viewership for Banyana Banyana's other games because the games happened at 4am, says Ndlovu.

If it weren't for the times of these games, we would've reached an average of three million viewers across the four games.

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports

In terms of broadcasting, an average of over 7.13 million viewers watched the Australia versus England game while 815 000 digital viewers were garnered from FIFA's mobile app - "so, there were lots of people watching," says Ndlovu.

RELATED: WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: 5 ISSUES HOLDING BACK THE FEMALE GAME

Now, for the ultimate question... is South Africa ready to bid for and host the 2027 Women's World Cup?

We have the infrastructure to host but hosting the Netball World Cup cost South Africa over R200 million. The FIFA World Cup would likely cost us more because we'd have to host for longer than a week or two, so the cost to host might not be worth the payback so we would have to do a balancing act.

Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports

Overall, we should ask, would the money the South African government might spend on possibly hosting the World Cup be worth it in this economy when there are more pressing human rights issues to spend money on?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




