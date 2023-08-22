Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports, about the business end of the recently concluded 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, looking at the revenue generated, the prize monies awarded, and the prospects of South Africa getting the hosting rights for 2027.
Ndlovu reports that R152 Million was shared amongst the 32 participating countries for the FIFA Women's World Cup, while Spain - the World Cup winner walked away with $4.29 Million.
Ndlovu notes that the Men's FIFA World Cup which was hosted in Qatar banked R440 million compared to the Women's World Cup.
Sports critics put the pay disparity between men's and women's football down to broadcast numbers which show that the viewing numbers for women's football aren't as high - if it was, revenue for women's football would be more.
Ndlovu says "3.2 million viewers tuned in to watch Banyana Banyana's first game."
There were dips in the viewership for Banyana Banyana's other games because the games happened at 4am, says Ndlovu.
If it weren't for the times of these games, we would've reached an average of three million viewers across the four games.Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports
In terms of broadcasting, an average of over 7.13 million viewers watched the Australia versus England game while 815 000 digital viewers were garnered from FIFA's mobile app - "so, there were lots of people watching," says Ndlovu.
Now, for the ultimate question... is South Africa ready to bid for and host the 2027 Women's World Cup?
We have the infrastructure to host but hosting the Netball World Cup cost South Africa over R200 million. The FIFA World Cup would likely cost us more because we'd have to host for longer than a week or two, so the cost to host might not be worth the payback so we would have to do a balancing act.Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports
Overall, we should ask, would the money the South African government might spend on possibly hosting the World Cup be worth it in this economy when there are more pressing human rights issues to spend money on?
