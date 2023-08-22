[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

A few heads of state have touched down at the OR Tambo International Airport ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit that kicks off today.

Leaders were welcomed by traditional dancers, showcasing the talent that South Africa has to offer.

The summit seeks to foster economic growth, promote collaboration, attract investment, and display opportunities within the country, continent, and BRICS countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who faces an international arrest warrant over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will not be joining. The Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

#BRICSza| Arrival of the President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), H.E. Xi Jinping in South Africa to participate in the XV BRICS Summit from 22-24 August 2023, in Sandton, Johannesburg. #BRICS | #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/FE8Y1WRSq2 ' BRICSza (@BRICSza) August 22, 2023

ARRIVAL OF #BRICS HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT



🇷🇺 His Excellency Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov of the Russian Federation arriving in South Africa for the XV BRICS Summit.#BRICSZA #BRICS2023 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/uamQNDhmyL ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023

Sergey Lavrov gets in the mix before the BRICS Summit. pic.twitter.com/j0SXgKIqcs ' DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 22, 2023

BRICS : China President Xi Jinping arrived South Africa for the BRICS Summit .#BRICS #BRICS2023 #BRICSSummit2023 pic.twitter.com/xJdQ4Foneq ' Giant Of Africa (@DGiantOfAfrica) August 22, 2023

#BRICS ARRIVAL OF AFRICAN HEADS OF STATE AND GOVERNMENT



🇨🇩 His Excellency Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde of the Democratic Republic of the Congo arriving at the Lanseria International Airport in South Africa for the XV BRICS Summit.#BRICSZA 🇧🇷🇷🇺🇮🇳🇨🇳🇿🇦… pic.twitter.com/9U0IX7uUZ3 ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 22, 2023

Whatever your views are on who they are and what they are, it is actually quite a big thing. Barbara Friedman

It's a whole lot of 'gees' going on. Barbara Friedman

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.