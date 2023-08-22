India eyes historic moon landing after Russia’s crash





Lester Kiewit speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including India’s moon mission.

India’s space agency says its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is headed for an attempted landing on the moon’s south pole.

This was just days after Russia’s Luna-25 mission failed and crashed after spinning into an ‘unpredictable orbit’ on 20 August.

The two countries have been in a ‘space race’ to be the first to land on the lunar south pole, Reuters reports.

The rough terrain of the moon’s south pole has made landing difficult thus making the first landing historic.

On this day one month ago ISRO launch mission chandrayaan 3 from Sriharikota, South Indian State Andhra Pradesh 👏 #ISRO #Chandrayan3 #Chandrayaan3 @isro pic.twitter.com/Ed5BWgge5p ' aman parmar (@amanparmar65944) August 14, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second attempt to land on the south pole of the moon.

The first, Chandrayaan-2, was successfully deployed but its lander crashed.

Gilchrist says Russia’s lunar launch appeared to be in haste to ‘beat’ India which is why it ultimately crashed into the moon.

Russia’s trip up and crash seems to have concentrated a few minds at Space HQ in Bengaluru. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

