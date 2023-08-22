'I am tired' - Fatima Sydow needs help fighting stage 4 Cancer
Lester Kiewit speaks to Hajiera Sydow the sister of acclaimed 'Cape Malay Cooking' author and chef, Fatima Sydow, about the BackaBuddy fundraising page which has been set up to assist Fatima with her medical bills as she fights stage 4 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Cancer.
Listen to the conversation below.
For many years Fatima Sydow has helped Capetonians bring the taste of Cape Malay into their homes as she shares her love for cooking and joy for life through recipes that made many people's lives easier and tummies, happier.
RELATED: IN THE KITCHEN WITH FATIMA SYDOW
What many people don't know is that Fatima was sharing most of her cooking tips and recipes while living with and battling stage 4 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Cancer.
Her sister, Hajiera Sydow says that Fatima wanted to work up until her very last which is now.
Fatima made the "very tough" decision to stop working because she doesn't have the capacity to do so anymore.
She came to the family and said, 'I'm tired. I can't work anymore."Hajiera Sydow, Sister - Fatima Sydow
Hajiera says that Fatima is "still as strong as ever and fighting the fight but it's been challenging for her" because there are medical bills, day-to-day needs, and everything else that comes with fighting her fight against Cancer which takes its toll.
That's why Fatima is appealing to the public to help by donating whatever they can or making a dua (prayer).
Donate through Fatima's BackaBuddy campaign here or with the banking details in the post below.
Hajiera says that under the circumstances, Fatima is still doing fine, "nothing gets her down. Not even the pain - she'll sing and make jokes through it."
Meanwhile, the family is getting through this by motivating and uplifting each other, "endlessly."
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
