Exploring the Benefits of My BMW Service Hub

Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’ South Africans have been left less than satisfied with the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) statement around Phala Phala. 22 August 2023 5:02 PM
Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away Carte Blanche producer Derek Watts reportedly passed away on Tuesday. 22 August 2023 4:10 PM
Seriti teaches women to take the plunge with FREE self-funding plumbing course Igsaan Hugo, Seriti Skills Development Director and Facilitator speaks about the free plumbing course offered to women and youth. 22 August 2023 2:53 PM
View all Local
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
[WATCH] Heads of State get a warm South African welcome ahead of BRICS Summit The much-anticipated 15th BRICS Summit kicks off today (22 August) in Sandton. 22 August 2023 11:57 AM
Africa is a hot commodity. Here's why the Continent should NOT pick sides Africa is being courted by China, Russia and the US, but it cannot afford to pick sides and preclude any partnerships. 22 August 2023 9:23 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
BRICS summit: 'Club governance' means countries won't criticise each other How we can get BRICS wrong - Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Malte Brosig from the Department of International Relations at Wits... 22 August 2023 9:12 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 23 August 2023 5:32 AM
Stand a chance to win tickets to 'Headspace' with CapeTalk A new locally made animated movie called 'Headspace' is coming to our screens next month. 22 August 2023 2:04 PM
Are hair transplants a viable solution for hair loss in African women? Hair restoration expert, Dr Kashmal Kalan breaks down the ins and outs of hair transplants. 22 August 2023 1:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ramovic hoping to take The Rockets to new heights Under the tutelage of Sead Ramovic, TS Galaxy are gaining high praise on the local football scene and speaking to Robert Marawa on... 23 August 2023 6:11 AM
[WATCH] Spain soccer boss says sorry and will learn from kissing player on lips Luis Rubiales has apologised since coming under fire for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup win... 22 August 2023 1:14 PM
Would it be viable for South Africa to host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup? Nqobile Ndlovu, sports researcher at Cash N Sports details the spending of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and answers this questi... 22 August 2023 10:03 AM
View all Sport
Don't miss the Theuns Jordaan Tribute coming to Cape Town on 6 January! With reviews like, 'one of the best African live performances ever' from Dozi and other local stars, you won't want to miss this. 22 August 2023 1:19 PM
Fan goes into labour at Pink concert, names baby after the singer The new mother paid tribute to Pink by naming her baby boy after the singer. 22 August 2023 8:50 AM
It's a boy! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly welcome baby number two Rihanna reportedly gave birth to another baby boy. 22 August 2023 7:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Hundreds of Ethiopian migrants killed at Yemen-Saudi border – Human Rights Watch [WATCH] Human Rights Watch has accused Saudi border guards of killing hundreds of Ethiopians between March 2022 and June 2023. 22 August 2023 3:20 PM
Krispy Kreme's for dogs? We DONUT believe it! UK dog lovers are being given the chance to share their favorite sweet treats with their doggos this National Dog Day. 22 August 2023 1:51 PM
'Historical' BRICS summit gets underway in Sandton, minus Putin The BRICS Summit kicked off today, attended by the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa - but not Russia. 22 August 2023 1:47 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe heads to the polls. A 'close' election is expected Zimbabweans are preparing to take to the polls on Wednesday (23 August) for the national elections. 22 August 2023 12:16 PM
Zimbabwe’s president was security minister when genocidal rape was state policy Zimbabwe’s president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was security minister during Operation Gukurahundi in 1983-4. Now he seeks another term. 21 August 2023 1:13 PM
Central African Republic's Defence Minister to attend Russia's Army 2023 Forum Claude Rameaux Bireau is set to make a visit to Russia. 15 August 2023 1:01 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Are the Springboks being over-exposed in ads ahead of the World Cup? 'The idea that you can have too much of a good thing doesn’t seem to bother South African marketing people' - Brendan Seery on The... 22 August 2023 9:31 PM
How crypto economy will affect ownership and digital identity into the future Book review - "It’s Mine: How the Crypto Economy is Redefining Ownership" is written by local author and crypto-technologist Steve... 22 August 2023 7:32 PM
What would YOU do if bank gave you access to millions in someone else's account? A Sandton-based businessman was tested to the limit when a Money Market account of a multi-national with millions moving through i... 17 August 2023 7:27 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Exploring the Benefits of My BMW Service Hub

* 22 August 2023 4:14 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
BMW

The My BMW Service Hub is a comprehensive solution for BMW owners whose Motorplan is winding down or has expired.
this-content-is-sponsored-by-2png

Meet the My BMW Service Hub. It offers an array of options to ensure your vehicle continues to receive top-notch care even after your original warranty and maintenance plan have expired.

The transition from a comprehensive warranty and maintenance plan to the post-Motorplan phase can be a bit daunting. However, the My BMW Service Hub steps in to seamlessly bridge the gap, offering extended coverage and support to keep your BMW running smoothly on the road.

One of the standout features of the My BMW Service Hub is the option to extend your Motorplan by up to two years or an additional 100,000 kilometers with an optional Motorplan contract. This extension provides peace of mind with full coverage services, repairs, and the renowned BMW On Call Roadside Assistance. This means you can continue to enjoy the benefits of worry-free driving, knowing that any unexpected issues will be promptly addressed by a team of skilled professionals.

Should you choose not to extend your Motorplan, or if your optional Motorplan Contract has already lapsed, there's no need to bid farewell to the exceptional BMW experience. The My BMW Service Hub presents a range of plans tailored to suit your needs. Whether it's the My BMW Oil Plan, My BMW Service Plan, or My BMW Maintenance Plan, you can confidently select the plan that aligns with your vehicle's requirements.

Furthermore, the My BMW Service Hub allows for customization and flexibility. You can enhance your chosen plan by adding additional services such as BMW On Call for durations of 12, 24, or 36 months. Additionally, you have the option to opt for the BMW Extended Warranty Cover, providing peace of mind for 24 months along with three optional oil services.

The BMW Service Hub also introduces the concept of discounted single services, like the BMW Value Service, which exclusively utilizes BMW original parts. This not only ensures the longevity of your vehicle but also maintains its performance and driving dynamics that you've come to love.

This doesn't stop at basic plans. It further includes a range of comprehensive services designed to cater to your every need. For instance, the BMW Comprehensive Cover and BMW Care and Cosmetic Repair Cover offer all-encompassing protection.

Signing up for these plans is a straightforward process. Whether you prefer to reach out to your preferred retailer or explore our website, the necessary information is at your fingertips. Learn more on the BMW Service Hub website and delve deeper into the specifics of each plan to make an informed decision that aligns with your BMW ownership journey.

The My BMW Service Hub is a comprehensive solution for BMW owners whose Motorplan is winding down or has expired. With extensions, tailored plans, and a plethora of additional services, it ensures that your BMW experience remains as exceptional and worry-free as ever. Embrace the future of post-Motorplan care with the My BMW Service Hub, where your vehicle's well-being remains a top priority.


This article first appeared on 702 : Exploring the Benefits of My BMW Service Hub




* 22 August 2023 4:14 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
BMW

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Lifestyle

Carte Blanche's Derek Watts has passed away

Local

SARB Phala Phala statement ‘leaves more questions than answers’

Local

EWN Highlights

Brazil high court rules homophobia punishable by prison

23 August 2023 8:29 AM

Zimbabwe to vote in uphill election for defiant opposition

23 August 2023 8:16 AM

Thailand's ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return from exile

23 August 2023 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA